Boxing Is Back, Saturday Night in NYC, at Sony Hall

Boxing is back in NYC, Saturday, night, at Sony Hall, with Larry Goldberg’s Boxing Insider card to feature seven bouts.

The bouts will stream free on the BI OTT site, Larry Goldberg informs us.

His grand—and it is grand, there is a need for his level of presentations—experiment continues, this will be the eighth show he’s held at Sony Hall. There will be candy kanes, and Santa hats given to patrons, to boot.

No humongous names on the card, that’s kind of the point of the thing. We laid out the Goldberg way in an October story, click here to read it.

Goldberg’s program gives a platform for up ’n comers to strut their stuff, on Broadway, on an “off-Broadway” price-point show.

Hardcores will know the name Tsendbaatar Erdenebat (27 years old; Mongolia; lefty; 7-0) who is set to meet Yohan Vasquez (25-4; No. 41 Boxrec) in a super featherweight tango.

Goldberg has been having five fights, for good reasons, but it’s looking like we get the holiday special, with seven bouts slated to unfold.

Other folks on the card are becoming Sony regulars, because they engage in good scraps. Christian Otero is 6-4, but of course Larry has him back, because he brings it.

Otero is to face Yuri Andujar (5-6-1) in a “workingman’s special,” pitting two fighters with not glittery records and comparable skill sets.

These are the sorts of bouts that can make a good club show memorable to those attending (and watching on stream).

Other A side types slated to go: 6-0 Fernely Feliz, who might be a better chip than the old block, dad Fernely Sr, we will see how it plays out.

Also, Cesar Francis, an NYC fighter who has mostly been fighting in Florida, will see action. Beni Beguy and popular local Jacob Riley Solis, a trainer at Breadwinners Boxing. are scheduled for their pro debuts.

Not to be dismissed…this guy might be the one we all remember most from the roster of fighters on this Goldberg card: Pryce Taylor.

Circle the name.

Pryce is 1-0, he debuted on Dec 1 with a TKO1 win over Mike Diorio on a Queens, NY show promoted by the brother of Adam Kownacki.

Goldberg is high on the heavyweight Pryce, quite high. Pryce is already on my radar, to be honest, because he’s managed by Queens attorney and through-and-through boxing guy Keith Sullivan.

I know Keith mainly through attending the Teddy Atlas dinners, which Atlas holds every year (27 and running) as a fundraiser for his organization which helps those falling between cracks. His rep is stellar and his acumen strong in picking fighters to work with.

I will tune in, I want to see how this 6-4 Brooklyner looks. I liked what I saw of him here….

I asked Goldberg, point blank: Is Pryce a future star? He immediately replied, “Yes,” zero hesitation.

It’s criminal, I haven’t made it over to Sony to see a Larry show, but I swear knock on wood that changes in 2024. Goldberg is going to run in March, then for Cinco de Mayo, along with a Canelo PPV, and he will be hitting Atlantic City, probably, branching out from the cozy Sony site.

Goldberg has been working on a main event for the next show, which would get national buzz for a local show, but is figuring out contractual matters, so we shall see.

Goldberg has a smart throwback mindset, he understands that buzz needs to come from somewhere. Luckily, his promotion is attracting eyeballs and yeah, some buzz. Madonna’s boyfriend, one Josh Popper, was actually going to have his pro debut on a Goldberg Sony show, not sure exactly what happened there, but I’m thinking that would be something to aim for in ’24.