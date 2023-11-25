Add Paddy Donovan To Your Prospect Watch List

You maybe noticed the buzz for “The Real Deal” Paddy Donovan ahead of his Saturday scrap on the Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron sequel undercard in Dublin.

If not, maybe you picked up on buzzing after the welterweight from Ireland Donovan rose his record to 12-0 with a TKO stoppage Danny Ball in round 4 at 3Arena.

Might want to put the 24 year old lefty on your watch list, yes?

He ticks boxes, from what I saw of 13-time national amateur champ Donovan, a pro since October 2019, on the DAZN.

Hand speed, agility/mobility, accuracy, check, plus he’s a good looking kid, never hurtful in our site-centric society. Reviews came in before (“Ireland's Biggest Prospect” one paper said and Tyson Fury gave him a rave review last week, as well, as one to watch out for) and after the beating of ball.

And it pleases me to see Andy Lee, one of the remaining Kronk creations, plying the teaching trade. You know Donovan is going to have certain attributes showing as he moves forward, from that alone.

Also, can't be coy. Donovan, fighting out of Ennis then Limerick, Ireland, is being steered by NYC boxing guy Keith Sullivan, a respected attorney from Queens, so that adds to the positivity package of Donovan.

Yes, consider Paddy Donovan added to the NYF Prospect Watch list, won’t you?