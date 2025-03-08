Prospect Watch: Brandon Mosqueda

Siblings rising through the ranks in the sport of professional boxing is an amazing thing to behold. Examples include the Spinks brothers, Michael and Leon; the Klitschko brothers, Vitaly and Wladimir; the Charlo brothers, Jermell and Jermall; the Maloney brothers, Andrew and Jason; and the Fundoras, Sebastian and sister Gabriela.

In this week’s Prospect Watch, we introduce you to a pair of talented, must-see Mexican fighters who are siblings: Brandon Mejia “El Perro” Mosqueda (3-0, 3 KOs) and Yoali Mejia Mosqueda (9-0, 6 KOs).

Hailing from Mexico City, Brandon and his brother Yoali fought on February 9 on a Bxstrs Promotions card in the Salon Marbet Plus in Nezahualcoyotl City, Mexico, capturing the attention of the audience with action-packed, entertaining performances.

El punch 💪🏻 de Brandon Mosqueda (3-0, 3KO’S) en los últimos ajustes para buscar la victoria #4 este viernes en el Salón Marbet, Estado de México con transmisión internacional por la señal de @ESPNKnockOut 📺 pic.twitter.com/3aOeZZo3vI — Bxstrs Promotions (@bxstrs) February 7, 2024

We recently interviewed the younger brother, Brandon Mosqueda, age 19, who fights in the featherweight division. Brandon started boxing at the age of 10 via family tradition.

“My maternal grandfather, Jesus Mosqueda Ugalde, was an amateur boxer. My trainer, who’s my uncle Jorge Mosqueda, was also an amateur boxer. Both participated in the Golden Gloves tournament in Ciudad de México.

“My grandfather became a champion, and my uncle got second place. So, as a kid, I was cultivated in the sport.”

Brandon followed in their footsteps and exceeded their results. He was a three-time national champion in the Mexican Federation Boxing Tournaments. “I was also selected as a national youth (champion),” says Brandon, “I had approximately 80 fights.”

Moving From Amateur to Pro Competition

Brandon offered insights about his amateur experience. “At first, it was a dream to belong to the National Selection because my brother, Yoali Mosqueda, was also in the selection for four years. Seeing him gain experience in other countries served as motivation and a dream for me.

“However, after discovering all the things that being in the National Selection implies, I decided to no longer be part of the whole cycle towards becoming an Olympian for my career.”

Brandon Mosqueda made his professional debut on November 25, 2022, on a fight card in Los Cabos, Baja California.

Mosqueda’s recent fight was against Brandon Guerrero (6-2), a 24-year-old super bantamweight from Morelia, Mexico. Guerrero was named Mosqueda’s opponent just two days before fight night.

“All rivals are challenging. Every fight has its complications,” said Brandon. “In this case, Guerrero had more experience than me in pro boxing. We had two days to study tape on him because they changed our original opponent for an unknown reason.

“His (Guerrero’s) style was a move-forward, combative type. So, we countered his offense with footwork and strategizing step-by-step. He was able to take strong punches, and I couldn’t get him to the canvas.

“But in the last seconds of the last round (round six), we were able to get the TKO. The good thing is that in the gym, we are always sparring with all types of styles and sizes: southpaws, fighters who use their feet well, intelligent fighters, and tall and short fighters because we don’t know what can happen during a fight. So, we are prepared for anything.”

Watch Brandon Mosqueda’s recent win here.

READ MORE PROSPECT WATCH: Christopher Guerrero

Mosqueda Back In May

Mosqueda is already preparing for his next opportunity. “We are back in training again in preparation for our next fight. It can be around the beginning of May. We are not sure if we will move up to eight rounds or have another six-rounder, whatever the promoter decides.

“My trainer and I are preparing for rivals that, each time around, demand an increased level of competition. We are ready for those challenges.”

Mosqueda says fighting on a Bxstrs Promotions card was a dream come true. “Bxstrs gives me a spotlight that many promoters don’t provide, which is being on ESPN. So, when they informed me that my debut fight would be aired on ESPN, it was something I wasn’t expecting. It’s huge news, and we are taking advantage of this big opportunity to the fullest.

“When my brother debuted on ESPN before me, it inspired me, and I told myself, ‘I can do this. If my brother can do it, so can I.’ I then visualized the possibility of it,” said Mosqueda.

Exceptional Mexican Role Models for Mosqueda

Mosqueda’s role models in boxing are three of Mexico’s greatest.

“I think my biggest idol since childhood has always been Juan Manuel Marquez (56-7,40 KOs). A person whom I always admired for his boxing, his discipline. He has a documentary out called ‘Pound for Pound.’ My brother and I watched it every day because it motivated us, it gave us more hunger. I grew up admiring Juan Manuel Marquez.

Next on the list: Ricardo Lopez (51-0-38 KOs). “Finito Lopez is another boxer I have admired since childhood. Also, Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. We can never forget Chavez Sr. (107-6, 85 KOs). Those three boxers are whom I have admired most,” said Brandon.

Brandon “El Perro” Mosqueda is definitely worth watching based on the results of his early performances, determination, and discipline.