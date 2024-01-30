Prospect Watch: Christopher Guerrero

This week’s Prospect Watch features a fighter hailing from Montreal, Quebec, Canada by way of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Christopher Guerrero (10-0, 5 KOs) calls himself “Machine Gun.” At just 22 years old, he has the potential to grow and do wonders in boxing. Guerrero has interesting pieces at play around him, which make the current stage of his career intriguing.

Guerrero's most recent fight against Sergio Garcia Herrera (7-4, 4 KOs) at Centre Videotron, Quebec City on January 13, served up a challenge.

Taking On A Challenge

Herrera had a height and reach advantage and towered over Guerrero at 5’8” with a 68-inch reach. Herrera’s advantages were obvious as referee Albert Padulo Jr. gave the final instructions before the bell.

Despite Herrera’s advantages, Guerrero was able to tough it out in a competitive duel where his endurance was tested. Guerrero was coming off a five-knockout streak until Herrera got in his way. Guerrero's constant, hard body shots on Herrera were taking their toll, but Herrera’s consistent long punches were making it hard for Guerrero to connect throughout the fight.

Despite the challenging opposition, Herrera's offensive output caught Guerrero off-guard. He was able to counter with shots of his own, and land precise jabs throughout the fight. Guerrero could not extend s knockout streak, but took the unanimous decision by scores of 79-73, 79-73, and 78-74.

Bradley Jr.: Constructive Criticism

Guerrero’s style in the ring resonates with former multi-division champion Danny Garcia (33-7, 21 KOs) who possesses patience and methodical power punches. Although not a high-volume puncher, he isn't a stranger to exchanges from mid-range and on the inside.

Hall-of-Famer and Top Rank ringside commentator Timothy Bradley Jr. praised Guerrero's performance early in the fight.

“Guerrero is just doing a good job taking his time using faints, using his jab and then he's just countering all the mistakes coming from Herrera,” noted Bradley.

However, Guerrero did not escape criticism. Bradley later observed, “Just put it this way from my experience. Is Guerrero the next coming? Absolutely not. At 147 pounds, absolutely not. He is skillful, I'll give him that. But you know he's lacking conditioning, that's what you're seeing here, lacking real power.

“He also doesn't know how to finish. He has this guy hurt several times, doesn't know how to finish and he has defensive lapses with his offense.”

Young Guns: Christopher Guerrero and Giuseppe Moffa

Guerrero's team includes trainer Giuseppe Moffa. Guerrero and Moffa are both very young. Moffa, a former 2016 Canadian amateur champion in the 49 KG division, is only one year older than Guerrero at age 23.

It's an amazing feat. When trainers and coaches are discussed in professional boxing, rarely are head trainers as young as Moffa.

Moffa is training a plethora of young up-and-coming boxers including Guerrero. Guerrero’s coach focuses on his role as a trainer to his young fighters (including Guerrero) on his Instagram account.

“Gonna be writing history this decade!” with the hashtag #youngestinthegame. Moffa’s focus and determination are seen in Guerrero.

Moffa and Guerrero have trained side-by-side with IBF Welterweight World Champion Jaron Ennis (38-0,28 KOs) and his father/trainer Coach Bozy Ennis in their Philadelphia gym in preparation for Guerrero’s fight against rugged Herrera, where Moffa says they were welcomed “with open arms.”

Guerrero's recent exposure to fans on the undercard of the Artur Beterbiev (20-0, 20 KOs) victory over Callum Smith (29-2, 21 KOs). His spotlight may continue to broaden if he can stay active. Guerrero has the focus, coach, and discipline. Keep an eye on Guerrero in his future fights.