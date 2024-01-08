Julio Cesar Chavez Jr On TMZ

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is in the headlines again for the wrong reason.

Chavez Jr. Arrested For ‘Ghost Gun'

The former WBC middleweight champion was arrested over the weekend in Los Angeles after an individual expressed concern to the police that the 37-year-old may be a danger to himself or others.

Officers subsequently paid Chavez a visit and asked the fighter for permission to enter his residence.

After receiving permission from the fighter, they discovered an illegal rifle. According to TMZ, the weapon was an ‘untraceable ghost gun.'

Chavez Jr. was transported to the Valley Jail in Van Nuys, where he was booked on illegal possession of an assault rifle.

Junior Recently Accused Father Of Abuse

In recent days, the son of Mexican boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. posted a series of videos on his social media castigating his legendary father, accusing him of abusing him and his mother, and asking for him to be jailed.

Chavez Jr. lashed out just days after his father published a New Year’s greeting on X (formerly Twitter), where he expressed hope his son would stop “talking so much bullshit.”

“The truth about all the things he has said is that he keeps offending and hurting his wife and me with all the bullshit he says.

“Many people ask me why I don’t help him. The laws in the United States are very different. If I go after him [and bring him home], they can put me in jail. It is like a kidnapping.

“So I only want to say that I wish you all a happy new year. Just tell my son Julio that I love him very much. God bless you, son.

“May God grant you a ray of light so you can stop talking so much bullshit, please,” the elder Chavez states.

In the videos, Chavez Jr., who has reportedly battled drug and alcohol addiction in recent years, accused his father of involuntarily confining him to a treatment center and claimed he beat his mother, Amalia Carrasco, throughout their marriage and put him in danger.

“I was kidnapped for three years because they did not let me see my children. I was not to leave my father or anyone else’s side.

“There are people whose children die or are in jail, and they go to see them. That is trash, like when he [my father] beat my mom, he’s trash! I got away from everyone, but they didn’t leave me alone.

“They want to kill me. My dad is killing me, [my wife] has wanted to poison me,” the son said.

“They are going to throw them all in the can. F*ck them all, let them pay, let them put them in jail so they know what it feels like.

“My father tore my mother to pieces. He beat her, he humiliated her, she is traumatized, she can no longer do anything.

“She was damaged for the rest of her life by the same guy [dad] who is damaging me. He’s a ‘bully’ who says he wants to help me. He better help his wife and daughter,” said Chavez Jr.

TMZ reported in November that Junior was admitted into a psych ward in Los Angeles after his wife called authorities, fearing for his safety after he purportedly ingested a dozen pills.

Chavez Sr., who also battled addiction for years, opened up about his family's struggles last year.

“I have lived it first-hand with my sons Julio and Omar,” he told DAZN.

“Unfortunately, even though they saw all my stumbles and they saw all my drug addiction, it seems that they followed my behavior, and for me, it has been extremely complicated and difficult because I know what it’s like to be locked up.”

The 37-year-old Chavez Jr. (53-6-1, 34 KOs) has not fought since December 2021, when he beat David Zegarra in a 10-round unanimous decision.

Six months prior, he suffered an eight-round split decision loss to UFC legend Anderson Silva in Mexico.