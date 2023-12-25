Inoue vs Tapales Prediction: The Monster Looks To Rule Second Weight Division

Nayoa Inoue looks to become undisputed champion at a second weight division on Boxing Day, as he takes on Marlon Tapales.

Only seven men including the Japanese star, have ever held all four titles at the same time in any weight, in the modern era.

And Inoue is hoping to become just the second man after Terence Crawford to manage it in two different weight divisions.

Will his experience of having done it once before play into our Inoue vs Tapales prediction? Or will it be Tapales who adds his name to the short list of undisputed champions?

Inoue vs Tapales Prediction

In his career so far, not many people have looked like they could trouble ‘The Monster’ Inoue, and that’s why he’s got to 25 fights without a loss.

That will certainly have to play into any Nayoa Inoue vs Marlon Tapales predictions for their fight in Tokyo on December 26th.

However, Tapales also currently holds two of the super bantamweight titles and will be wanting to take all four home himself.

Whilst you’re tucking into your Christmas Day leftovers this is definitely one to watch.

Nayoa Inoue Preview

He may be the most under the radar fighter to appear so high up in pretty much any pound for pound ranking list worth listening to.

Ring currently rank him only below Crawford on their list, and the two men could soon share a piece of history.

Crawford’s victory over Errol Spence Jr. earlier this year earned him all four titles in the welterweight division, having previously done the same at light welterweight, thus becoming the first man to have held the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO world titles at the same time in two different weights.

Inoue gave up all four of his bantamweight titles last December, won the first two at super bantamweight earlier this year against Stephen Fulton and now looks to unify the other two belts in the division.

Known as ‘the Monster,’ he has become a superstar in his native country, Japan, with only four fights taking place away from the Land of the Rising Sun.

His nickname comes from the fighting style that has made him a fan favorite, always coming forward and landing monster shots, often to the body.

The 30-year-old has won 22 of his 25 fights inside the distance, winning the previous six before the end of the 12th round.

That’s likely to play into our Inoue vs Tapales prediction this week.

Marlon Tapales Preview

Our Nayoa Inoue vs Marlon Tapales prediction has to take into account the underdog’s recent shock victory.

The Filipino fighter is certainly the lesser known of the two boxers in the undisputed world title decider on Tuesday.

He previously held the WBO version of the world title at bantamweight before, like Inoue, deciding to move up in weight.

The 31-year-old lost his first chance to become a two-weight world champ when he lost to Ryosuke Iwasa in December 2019.

That left his record at 33-3 in the professional ranks but a three fight winning streak but him back in title contention.

In April, he faced then-undefeated WBA (Super) and IBF world title holder Murodjon Akhmadaliev.

Tapales came out on top in a split decision victory over the Uzbeki boxer, causing a major shock.

The 36-year-old did show some power punching in that fight and has won 19 times by TKO or KO in his career, with 18 wins by decision.

However, none of ‘Nightmare’s’ fights have gone the distance since 2015, and no one expects that to change this time out, even him.

With the power from Inoue well known, the more worrying thing for Tapales will be his two previous losses inside the distance.

Naoya Inoue vs Marlon Tapales Prediction: Monster To Beast Second Division

Naoya Inoue to win and over 1.5 knockdowns +100

Naoya Inoue to win rounds 1-6 +110

Total Rounds Under 5.5 +125

There’s a very good reason that the Moneyline odds for this fight have such a huge discrepancy between the two fighters.

Most people’s Inoue vs Tapales prediction will likely see the Japanese fighter come out on top, and we’re no different.

Inoue is considered a -1800 favorite to get the job done and go home with four belts, whilst Tapales’ chances of that happening are given +850.

In fact, the underdog’s +2000 chances of a points victory is given the same odds as the pair drawing.

Like with most Inoue fights, it seems to be a case of pick which round/rounds you think ‘the Monster’ will end things and go from there.

If you want to push the boat out, picking him to KO his opponent, rather than a TKO finish, will give you odds of +165, he’s done that eight times in his career to date.

The middle rounds of 5, 6 and 7 are considered the favorites for Inoue to finish it, whilst Tapala is +10000 no matter which three minute period you pick.