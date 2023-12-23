Inoue vs Tapales Purse: Is Anyone Getting Paid Big In Japan?

It’s quite literally Boxing Day on December 26th this year, as Naoye Inoue and Marlon Tampales fight for all four of the super bantamweight world titles, and look to earn record fighter pay.

The Inoue vs Tapales purse isn’t likely to be the main thing on either fighter’s mind with so much gold up for grabs in Toyko.

Like the Rodriguez vs Edwards fight from earlier this month, the lighter fighters don’t always tend to break the bank with the money up for grabs.

We’ve got all the news on the Inoue vs Tapales prize money ahead of their fight to be the undisputed champion at 122 lbs.

Inoue vs Tapales: Here’s What The Main Event Stars Are Expected To Earn

It’s unlikely to be a record-breaking night for Inoue when it comes to fighter pay as he looks to become a two-weight undisputed champion of the world.

The Japanese boxer far outdid any of his previous purses in his most recent fight so the Inoue vs Tapales purse isn’t likely to go beyond that.

Whilst the smaller weight divisions don’t usually bring in the same kind of massive money that the heavier weights do, the 30-year-old has become a superstar, especially in his home country.

He has only fought on four occasions outside of Japan and that won’t be changing when he faces Tapales.

In winning the WBA (Regular) bantamweight title, against Jamie McDonnell, and defending it for the first time, against Juan Carlos Payano, he is said to have taken home a combined $1 million.

Reports claim that he earned another $1 million in guaranteed purse for defeating Nonito Donaire in the World Boxing Super Series final.

That tournament was also reported to have paid out $10 million to the winner, easily making it Inoue’s biggest boxing payout in his career.

He had a drop down to about $500,000 to fight Aran Dipaen and earned the same in the rematch with Donaire.

Against Paul Fulton, ‘the Monster’ unified the four major belts in the bantamweight division and is said to have earned $1 million in guaranteed purse money.

Inoue went up in weight earlier this year against Stephen Fulton, to win the WBO and WBC versions of the super bantamweight world titles.

It is claimed that after pay-per-view fees and all other money, he took home $5 million worth of boxer payout from his 25th career win.

Filipino star Tapales may not quite have the big name status of his upcoming opponent but he has still carved out a very decent career to date.

The 31-year-old is also a former bantamweight world champion, having held the IBO version of the belt.

In April he won the IBF and WBA (Super) belts at super bantamweight, setting up the unification fight with Inoue.

Less is known about how much he has earned during his career and what his fighter pay has been for certain cards.

According to one report, he is said to have a net worth of around $3.8 million from his fights and sponsorship money.

It is claimed he earned around $250,000 in purse money from his title win over Murodjon Akhmadaliev, back in April.

In winning the two belts against Uzbek fighter, he became the first boxer to defeat Akhmadaliev, and he’ll be looking to repeat that trick against Inoue.

The Inoue vs Tapales purse could see the visitor to Japan take home record fighter pay, but only for him.

Reports say that he could be guaranteed around $500,000 for taking on the Japanese star, though going home with an additional two titles will be his bigger aim.

Inoue Rejects Record Pay Day

Whilst the Inoue vs Tapales purse might not be a record for the Japanese star there is one fight that would surely add multi-millions to his bank account.

After dominating the bantamweight division, ‘The Monster’ is just one fight away from becoming undisputed champion at the next weight up.

Many fans believe his win is already guaranteed and are wondering what is next for him, with some suggesting he could jump up several weights to meet Gervonta Davis.

That would surely lead to record fighter pay for Inoue, but he recently rejected the idea, saying: “I don't think it's possible [to fight him], it's more hype that fans are putting together.”

Inoue continued to praise ‘Tank,’ claiming the American should be further up the rankings in the pound-for-pound list, adding: “ I think of him very highly. If he's on the lower part of the pound-for-pound list, I think he should be up a little bit further than where he is now.”