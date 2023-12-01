Mosley Jr vs Conley Prediction: A Statement Looks to Be Made

Two fighters down at middleweight will be aiming to steal the headlines on a stacked card over in Texas that is headlined by Ryan Garcia and Oscar Duarte. This article looks at our Mosley Jr vs Joshua Conley prediction, where the odds favor one man quite heavily.

The two are also in their early 30s, and with a handful of losses each in their professional careers, this could be make or break for a chance to push further up the charts across the middleweight division.

Shane Mosley Jr vs Conley Prediction

Shane Mosley Jr Preview

It's never easy to make a name for yourself when you're the son of a former legendary boxer, but Shane Mosley Jr has been heading in the right direction since his loss to Jason Quigley by winning three in a row within the past 14 months.

Mosley Jr heads into this one after knocking out D'Mitrius Ballard in stunning fashion. However, prior to the KO, he was in a bit of trouble, losing a round or two and couldn't figure out how to prevent the body shots from Ballard. Ultimately, he proved once again why he struggles to establish himself as a contender in this division and why his name is not being spoken off in the highest regard.

On the other hand, Mosley Jr showed what he's all about in round seven. The American handed a body shot of his own towards the end of round five and a barrage of shots towards the end of that round earned him a knockdown before the referee stopped the fight two rounds later.

Mosley Jr does have four losses on his record so far. Quigley beat him back in 2021, while other losses came against Brandon Adams, David Touissaint and Marchristopher Adkins between 2014-2018.

The key to victory for him in NYFights' Mosley Jr vs Conley prediction is on points. Against Ballard, Mosley Jr did get the TKO win, but only after taking a beating himself and losing a few rounds. Against Conley, given his power, he cannot do that. The 32-year-old is going to have to be much wiser and utilize the movement that has given fighters like Ballard and Mario Alberto Lozano problems in recent bouts.

Joshua Conley Preview

It hasn't been easy for Conley in recent years. The American was battered by Steven Butler 96-94, 99-91 and 97-93 across the three judges' scorecards back in December of last year, while he was also dismantled by Sergiy Derevyanchenko even more convincingly before that.

Ultimately, Conley proved two things in these fights: an inferior fight IQ and lack of boxing ability at the higher levels. This, in truth, only plays into the hands of Mosley Jr, who moves and strikes much slicker than him.

Conley does, however, boast of a lot of power and 11 of his wins have been via KO/TKO, most recently beating Luis Bojorquez Aispuro and Julio Alcantar Majors via this method back in 2019 bouts. Those fighters, however, had a combined wins record of just four at the time and 20 losses too, and if he hadn't of knocked them out, serious questions would have been asked.

Conley has also been a lot less active than Mosley Jr in the past five years, and a two-fight losing run favours nobody when coming up against a man who just had a statement win in his last bout. For NYFights Mosley Jr vs Conley prediction, NYFights doesn't see any way the latter gets a win here, unless it is with a dramatic knockout, as he really is unlikely to win many rounds.

Mosley Jr vs Conley Prediction: A Statement Will Be Made

As alluded to, although this fight is far from the be-all end-all in their respective careers, it is tough to see how either one of them heads in a positive direction with a defeat.

This will alarm Conley's corner more, as Mosley Jr is simply the better boxer. Right now, he boasts a little bit more experience, a much better record and he also sits in the win column before Saturday's bout. A points win is what is favored by the sportsbooks for Mosley Jr, as he sits at +116 to do so, while he is down at -600 on the moneyline.

To register what would be his 12th KO/TKO win, Mosley Jr has odds of +182, but this seems unlikely in what is a 10-round fight and against two fighters with only a handful of impressive knockouts.

If your Mosley Jr vs Conley prediction picks a win for the underdog, he is at +360 on the moneyline, but Conley is also at odds of +880 for a KO/TKO win and +630 to win on points.