Garcia vs Duarte Purse: Can Garcia Match His Record Pay Day?

Ryan Garcia returns to the ring on Saturday night after tasting defeat last time out, against Gervonta Davis, the first time he’s not had his hand raised in the ring.

The fight with Davis earned King Ry his record boxing payout and he’ll be looking to add to his bank account from the Garcia vs Duarte purse.

We’ve got all the boxing news ahead of this weekend’s Garcia vs Duarte card at the Toyota Center and what everyone can expect from their fighter pay on Saturday night.

Garcia vs Duarte Purse: Here’s What The Main Event Stars Are Expected To Earn

It’s no surprise that when Garcia got in the ring with ‘Tank’ Davis back in April this year the two men earned career high purses.

The boxers with massive reputations both went into the fight having been undefeated in over 20 fights each, someone’s 0 had to go.

Garcia was the man on the wrong end of the result, as WBA regular lightweight champion Davis earned a seventh round stoppage.

Whilst he was the only one who still had an undefeated record coming out of the fight, Davis wasn’t the only man left smiling come the end of it.

Garcia only needed to look at his pay check to work out that his fighter purse had been worth losing his undefeated record for.

The 25-year-old revealed that he’d earned $30 million for his nights work, in one of the biggest fights that could have been made.

His earnings were actually revealed as part of a lawsuit from promoter Oscar de la Hoya, with Golden Boy still in charge of this weekend’s fight.

There was good reason for him being paid so much, with the reported $22.8 million in ticket sales earning the fight fifth place in record books for fights in Nevada, it also sold a reported 1.2 million pay-per-view buys, generating over $100 million in total.

There’s no way that the Garcia vs Duarte purse will see Garcia or his opponent earn anywhere near that much this weekend.

According to reports, Duarte only took home a guaranteed $20,000 when he fought Mark Bernaldez in June 2022. He has since defeated Javier Franco, Alex Martin and D’Angelo Keyes.

He has reported career earnings of $1.9 million in places, although this isn’t confirmed, which would put him far below Garcia.

Undoubtedly the 27-year-old will be picking up his biggest pay packet for coming up against Garcia, a boxer with a far bigger reputation and name recognition than his opponent.

It’s likely that the underdog will be thinking more about causing a huge shock than the Garcia vs Durate purse, whilst King Ry will be concentrating on getting back in the win column and hoping to push on to a future world title shot.

Garcia vs Duarte: Here's Why You Don't Want To Miss This Match

There is little doubt that Garcia is one of the most exciting fighters in the world to watch, with 19 of his 23 wins coming inside the distance.

And it’s not the Garcia vs Duarte purse that will really catch your attention on the night, but Garcia’s face might.

It’s not just his good looks that make him worth watching, with the American’s aggressive and smooth style just part of his impressive skill set.

He built an impressive reputation both in the ring and on social media, earning him his big pay day against Gervonta Davis earlier this year.

That was always going to be a tough fight for King Ry, and so it proved to be with Tank coming out on top in a battle between Floyd Mayweather and Oscar de la Hoya’s prodigies.

However, much like his promoter not having an undefeated record, that loss to Davis shouldn’t derail Garcia too much.

The 25-year-old has changed coach since his loss, moving to Derrick James, and it’ll be interesting to see how much that will change him.

He’s had several months with James and they’ll no doubt have been working on his defense, after the loss to Davis and the knockdown by Luke Campbell in 2021.

Duarte is undefeated in his previous 11 fights, stretching back to September 2019, when he suffered the only loss of his professional career to date.

It means that the two boxers in the fight have similar records on paper but Duarte is yet to be tested at the level that Garcia is considered.

It would be considered a huge upset for Duarte to win and the main intrigue will be around how Garcia has bounced back from his first defeat, as he looks ahead to bigger fights down the road. Which is why the Garcia vs Duarte purse won’t be as big as King Ry’s previous fight.

Overall we can’t be sure what the Garcia vs Duarte purse will come out as following the fight but DAZN will be hoping plenty of people tune in to see one of the most exciting fighters in boxing.