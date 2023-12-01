Garcia vs Duarte Prediction: Garcia Wants Win Under New Coach

Ryan Garcia looks to get back to winning ways after succumbing to the first defeat of his professional career earlier in the year, and we’ll have all the information for his fight in our Garcia vs Duarte prediction.

The American with a huge social media following ran into his first big hurdle back in April when he was defeated by Gervonta Davis earlier in the year.

Now he’s back to face a fighter with a similar record on paper, but our Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte prediction will explain why it’s not as close as the pure stats suggest.

Garcia vs Duarte prediction

Garcia knew that someone’s 0 had to go as he went into the fight with Davis, one of the lightweight division’s most dangerous fighters, and it was King Ry who was on the end of the loss.

Now he’s looking to bounce back against Duarte, a fighter who like him has only ever once tasted defeat inside the ring.

King Ry may have had his crown knocked slightly askew earlier this year but he’s not expected to run into any trouble at the Toyota Center on Saturday.

The reasons why will be explained in our Garcia vs Duarte prediction, there’s a reason the Mexican-American is a heavy favorite.

Ryan Garcia Preview

Garcia is one of the biggest names in boxing right now and has fashioned an incredible social media following, although with it has come criticism that he’s been over-hyped.

However, King Ry has generally backed up the reputation and ended 19 of his 23 wins inside the distance.

That alone will be why our Garcia vs Duarte prediction will be coming down heavily on the side of the 25-year-old, but there’s more to him and than just knockout power.

He has the smooth skills to back up his power, with promoter Oscar de la Hoya, more on him in a bit, even comparing the youngster to himself.

Garcia has also shown resilience in the past when he got up from an early knockdown against Luke Campbell to go on to win.

Derrick James is excited to see @RyanGarcia implement what they have been working on 🔥#GarciaDuarte | Live on DAZN, on Dec. 2 pic.twitter.com/pUVlPTeqXb — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 30, 2023

That resilience was tested by Gervonta Davis earlier this year but most fighters in and around the lightweight division would lose to ‘Tank’ so it’s no great shame to have picked up his first loss to the Floyd Mayweather protege.

As well as coming back from his first defeat, how Garcia goes about his business will be interesting because he’s since swapped coaches after the loss.

He is now under the tutelage of Derrick James, who also coaches world class fighters Errol Spence Jr., Jermell Charlo and Anthony Joshua.

There’s added intrigue around Garcia due to his on going battle with his own promoter, De la Hoya, calling out the Golden Boy chief and Bernard Hopkins in his pre-fight press conference.

A lawsuit with his promoter also revealed that he’d made $30 million in the Davis fight earlier this year.

Oscar Duarte Preview

It’s certainly up to Duarte to upset the odds, as our Garcia vs Duarte prediction will show in this article, with everything against the 27-year-old.

La Migraña has a similar record to Garcia in the fact that he’s only lost one professional fight, and won 26, to his opponent’s 23, winning 21 inside the distance, although there is also a draw on his record.

He also comes into this one with an 11 fight winning streak, including victories over Javier Franco, Alex Martin and D’Angelo Keyes in his previous three outings.

Who is Oscar Duarte a bigger fan of: @KSI or @JakePaul? 🤔#GarciaDuarte | Dec 2 | Live on DAZN pic.twitter.com/qK4o3Rc2uV — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 1, 2023

However, Duarte doesn’t have the pedigree or reputation of his opponent this weekend and will be a huge underdog going into this one.

He does have knockout power and is known for trying to put his opponent on the back foot, which is definitely his best route to success.

The one question over Garcia remains his defense so if Duarte can test that early and put doubts in the mind of the odds on favorite then it could lead to something, especially with Garcia still having to get used to what he’s learnt under James.

Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte Prediction: An Easy Night For Garcia

Maybe there will be a huge upset come Saturday night, but that won’t be slipping into our thinking for the Garcia vs Duarte prediction.

After all there’s a reason why King Ry is considered one of the best lightweights in the world, even after his loss to Davis.

He’ll be determined to win this one and set up another huge fight down the road, whether it’s a rematch with Tank, the winner of Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis or one of the other huge names at 135 lbs.

Garcia to win by TKO or KO is rated at around -150, whilst the win by decision is rated at +350, which shows where the bookmakers believe this one will be won.

Likewise a double chance suggests it could be quite an early finish, with the favorite for the fight available to win rounds 1-6 or by decision at -115, in contrast to round 7-12 or by decision at -140.

If you do fancy the upset then Duarte is available on the Moneyline at +310, with his opponent coming in at -425, Duarte TKO at +800 might be your best bet for the outsider, but don’t waste your money.