McGrail vs Leach Prediction: McGrail Can’t Fail

Matchroom boxing is back with another banger of a card on April 27, and this McGrail vs Leach prediction should give you all the information you need to make money on the main event.

One of the world’s top 122-pound fighters is returning to the ring this weekend, after his ascent to a championship belt was halted because of a shocking knockout last year.

But this weekend’s fight presents him with the perfect opportunity to get back on track. And our Peter McGrail vs Marc Leach prediction will provide you with confidence in knowing who will get their hand raised in Liverpool.

McGrail vs Leach Prediction

Peter McGrail Preview

Peter McGrail — an English boxer with a 8-1 professional record, which includes 5 KO victories — suffered a stunning result when he faced Ja’Rico O’Quinn in December 2023.

McGrail was winning the fight with ease, even knocking O’Quinn down in the second and fourth rounds, respectively.

Then, in the fifth round, McGrail was knocked out cold by an O’Quinn counter right cross.

Prior to that loss, McGrail was considered one of boxing’s top prospects. Now he has a blemish on his record and needs to right the ship.

While McGrail and O’Quinn were initially slated for a rematch, that bout was cancelled, and Marc Leach entered in O’Quinn’s place.

And our McGrail vs Leach prediction is that McGrail will make Leach pay like he would have wanted to do with O’Quinn.

When watching him fight, McGrail’s most impressive feature is his speed. Even in a weight division that featured a lot of fast fighters, McGrail’s quickness sets him apart.

Combine that speed with the above average power that McGrail possesses in both hands — as proven by his 62.5% KO rate in his pro career — and he has all of the tools to become a future champion.

Marc Leach Preview

Marc “Livewire” Leach — an English fighter with an 18-3-1 professional record, which includes 4 KO victories — is being thrown to the wolves after suffering consecutive defeats.

Leach manages to make up for his sub-par athleticism when compared to his opponents with sheer grit and heart.

Even if Leach finds himself losing in a fight, one can never count him out because of the tenacity he possesses.

Combine this with a willingness to stand and trade with anyone, and our Peter McGrail vs Marc Leach prediction is that Leach could surprise a lot of people on Saturday.

Peter McGrail vs Marc Leach: McGrail Wins With Ease

Our official McGrail vs Leach prediction is that McGrail — who is currently a -3000 favorite — will win this fight.

It is clear that McGrail has been put into a situation where he should emerge victorious; especially because Leach stepped in to fight McGrail on this Matchroom boxing card on short notice, and hasn’t been able to compile a full camp.

For that reason, we believe that McGrail will be able to stop Leach. While there aren’t odds out on this yet, we could suggest taking this fight to not go the distance as soon as you’re able to do so.

Tune in on Saturday to see McGrail’s revenge!