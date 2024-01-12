Mbilli vs Murdock Prediction: Expect An Early Finish

The man behind the man waiting for Saul Canelo Alvarez gets back in the ring on Saturday night, as part of the Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith card.

Christian Mbilli is ranked number one by two of the sanctioning bodies in the super middleweight division but other men hold versions of Canelo’s titles as well.

The Frenchman puts his undefeated streak and two minor titles on the line in Quebec this weekend.

We’ll have all the info for our Mbilli vs Murdock prediction for you, as the man who could be king kicks off his 2024.

Mbilli vs Murdock Prediction

Undefeated French rising star Mbilli takes on his latest challenge as he heads towards a future world title fight.

He’ll no doubt be the main focus of our Christian Mbilli vs Rohan Murdock prediction and our look at how this fight will go.

Australian Murdock won’t have travelled half way across the globe just to be on the receiving end of a beating though.

The underdog will be hoping to land a huge upset against the favorite. But is that how we see things going in our Mbilli v Murdock prediction?

Christian Mbilli Preview

Cameroonian-French super middleweight Mbilli is a rising star in the world of boxing and could soon be a world champion.

Since turning pro in 2017, after competing in the 2016 Olympics, he has put together an impressive 25-0 run.

That has bumped him up to number one in the rankings at 168 lbs for both the WBA and WBC world titles.

Unfortunately for him, Canelo currently has a hold over the whole division and the WBA have David Morrell as the ‘regular’ champion whilst David Benavidez hold the interim belt for the WBC.

That means Mbilli is unlikely to get a world title shot in the near future, certainly not for the main belt, even if he can take on Morrell.

In the meantime he is taking on Murdock to defend his WBC Continental Americas and WBA International titles.

Our Mbilli vs Murdock prediction could pivot on the 21 stoppages that the 28-year-old has inflicted on his opponents thus far in his career.

That includes his most recent win, against Demond Nicholson in October last year, although the wins over Vaughn Alexander and Carlos Gongora, which came directly before that, were both by decision.

This will be his sixth defense of the WBC Continental Americas, having won it back in 2021, and the third time he’s defended the WBA International belt.

Rohan Murdock Preview

There’s definitely an underdog in our Christian Mbilli vs Rohan Murdock predictions, and it’s easy to see why.

Australian Murdock doesn’t have the reputation or ranking of his upcoming opponent on Saturday night.

The 31-year-old has been in the professional boxing ranks since switching from the amateurs back in 2010.

Most of his career has been based Down Under, with only three of his 29 previous fights coming outside of his home country.

Murdock has had decent domestic success and has 27 wins and just two losses so far, with 19 wins by stoppage, and he’s been stopped once.

Of his three fights outside of Australia so far, the super middleweight is 2-1, with his only defeat coming in Manchester, England, to home fighter Zach Parker.

His only trip to North America to date saw him defeat Frankie Filippone by stoppage, on the undercard of Jerwin Ancajas’ IBF world super flyweight victory over Israel Gonzalez in 2018.

He’ll once again have to deal with a home crowd as Mbilli will have the support of the Canadians, having been based there for many of his recent fights.

He isn’t really given much chance of victory, by any method, but his record does suggest that a stoppage win is his best chance.

Murdock would likely fly up the rankings with a win, and isn’t currently recognised by any of the sanctioning bodies inside the top 15.

Christian Mbilli vs Rohan Murdock Prediction: Murdock Continues To Chase Gold

Christian Mbilli to win by KO/TKO -330

Christian Mbilli to win in rounds 3-4 +400

Total rounds under 6.5 -135

Unfortunately with out Mbilli vs Murdock prediction you aren’t going to get too much value out of the Moneyline.

The undefeated favorite is given a -1600 chance by the bookmakers that he’ll come out victorious on this one, and it’s +320 that he’ll win by decision.

If you do fancy Murdock to provide a massive upset then you can get the Aussie at +800, whilst there’s no difference in how you think he’ll win the fight, as both are given a +1600 chance.

Only the draw is less likely than either a decision or stoppage win for the Australian, with bookies giving that a +2200 chance.

Your best value is to pick a round when you think that Mbilli will get the victory, and we think it’ll be pretty early.

To his credit, Murdoch has only been stopped once and that was in the 11th round, however few if any of his previous opponents have had the power or pedigree of Mbilli.