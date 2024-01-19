Cullen vs Chelli Prediction: Who Goes Home With British Gold?

The exciting start to boxing’s 2024 continues on Saturday night in Liverpool, England, with more gold on the line.

There have already been a couple of world title fights this month and this weekend Natasha Jonas and Mikaela Mayer battle for the IBF women’s welterweight belt.

But they aren’t the only ones battling out for a title, with British and Commonwealth gold on the line at super middleweight. We’ve got all the news and info ahead of our Cullen vs Chelli prediction, as the two meet once again.

Cullen vs Chelli Prediction

There’s something about British title fights that often make them the most exciting on whatever card they’re on. This one is no different with both men having faced each other before, with the fight ending in a draw.

There’s no way that the first meeting won’t factor into our Jack Cullen vs Zak Chelli prediction when it comes to the rematch. Will either man have made the improvements necessary to produce a winner this time around?

Jack Cullen Preview

British and Commonwealth super middleweight champion Cullen comes into this one with the pressure of defending his belts. He obtained his belts in a win over Mark Heffron last time out, in a stoppage victory back in September, in Manchester.

The 30-year-old has fought 27 time in his professional career to date, which started in 2016 and has rarely fought above domestic level.

He has 22 wins to his name, with four losses and the one draw in the first fight against Chelli. 10 of those wins have come by way of stoppage.

What will likely have more say in our Cullen vs Chelli prediction is the fact that all four of his losses up to now have come by stoppage.

Cullen was the slight underdog going into their first fight and some believed he actually should have been on the wrong side of the result. He has lost twice since, to Kevin Lele Sadjo for the European super middleweight title and to Diego Pacheco for the WBO International title.

‘Little Leaver’s Meat Cleaver’ has had the stronger opposition than his rival since their meeting in the Matchroom HQ Garden back in August 2022.

The British champion tends to fight more behind the jab than his opponent and he started the first fight well, before fading a little, even if he did start rounds well. How much any of this factors into the rematch remains to be seen, but it’s certainly likely to be a tight affair.

Zak Chelli Preview

Things could have been very different going into this one, with Chelli’s history twice being altered in Cullen’s favor. As well as many thinking that the Londoner had done enough in the first fight to have won, Chelli could also be walking into the rematch as champion.

He was initially meant to fight Heffron for the British title in August last year, but the fight was cancelled when the then-champion pulled out with an injury.

At 26 years old, the challenger comes into this one with his rival as the younger and less experienced fighter. He has just 17 fights during his professional career so far, which only started in 2017, with 14 wins, two losses and the one draw.

Of his victories, seven have come via stoppage, with the other seven coming by judges’ decision. Unlike his opponent, he has never been stopped during his professional career.

Chelli is the shorter man and has the shorter reach but he does possess more power and the ability to fight on the inside.

In eight fights since his first bout with Cullen, he’s been victorious on seven occasions with four coming inside the distance.

However, he’s not fought the same quality of opponent as his rival on Saturday, and that could play into our Jack Cullen vs Zak Chelli prediction. Expect him to be fired up after controversially drawing the first time the pair met.

Jack Cullen vs Zak Chelli Prediction: A Rematch Without Repeat Or Revenge

The repeat or revenge trope is one we’re increasingly used to in boxing, especially in an era of constant rematches. However, that won’t be the case with our Cullen vs Chelli prediction, with another draw extremely unlikely.

Cullen is the slight favorite this time, with the pair having swapped positions according to the bookmakers, ahead of the fight.

However, we’re backing Chelli to be determined not to let the judges have a say this time, with the challenger to win available at +120 on the Moneyline betting.

With his additional power over the champion, we expect that he’s not going to want to let it go the distance, which is when Cullen would likely have the advantage.

Because of that, Chelli to win by TKO/KO at +300 has to be the second decision on our Cullen vs Chelli prediction.

We don’t think it’ll be easy to get the finish for the 26-year-old, so we’ll back Chelli to win in rounds 7-9 at +800.

Maybe there will be some revenge after all, with Chelli getting his own back on the scorecards!