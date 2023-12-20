Wilder vs Parker Purse: Is Anyone Getting Paid Big in Riyadh?

Deontay Wilder will face Joseph Parker in the co-main event at the Day of Reckoning in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the winner will get one step closer to a potential match for the world titles. Here is everything we know about the Wilder vs Parker purse.

Day of Reckoning Payouts: How Much Will Wilder vs Parker Be Paid?

Wilder is an entertaining fighter – he never keeps his mouth shut. On that note, he has already begun selling a fight against Anthony Joshua in 2024, although to get there, he has to beat one of the former world champions of recent years – Joshua Parker.

According to Wilder, both he and Joshua will earn over $40 million apiece if they meet in the ring next year. But how much is the Wilder vs Parker purse and how much will he earn this weekend?

Deontay Wilder's Career Earnings

According to previous estimates, Deontay Wilder has earned nearly $100 million throughout his entire career. We can say with confidence that he has earned at least $90 million for his last six bouts alone. This brings us back to his first match against Tyson Fury in 2018, which ended in a Draw. Before that, Wilder was earning around $1 million per fight.

As soon as he signed the contract to fight Tyson Fury, we knew that his bank account was about to explode. And later on, we learned that he earned $10 million for that bout.

Later on, he was paid $10 million against Dominic Breazeale, $20 million for his rematch against Luis Ortiz, and a combined $40 million for the second and third matches against Tyson Fury.

The two defeats to The Gypsy King definitely put his career on hold and Wilder has only fought once since October 2021. In October 2022, he faced and beat Robert Helenius and earned around $10 million.

We expect his earnings from the Wilder vs Parker purse to be close to that number. We already discussed the purse promised to Joshua for the main event and we doubt that Wilder will earn more than him in the co-main.

Of course, he already made the claims that both fighters will earn over $50 million for their last two bouts if they clash next year, so he definitely has to win on Saturday if he wants the big bucks again.

Joseph Parker's Predicted Purse

As for his opponent, Joseph Parker, he is unlikely to come close to those numbers. He has hardly ever earned as much as Deontay Wilder despite being a former champion. And since he is far more modest in his words, we cannot confirm any numbers with confidence. We expect him to earn at least $2-3 million for this match. Maybe more, maybe less.

Parker's biggest payday came in his title defense against Anthony Joshua back in 2018. Despite the defeat, he reportedly took home at least $13 million from his purse and PPV percentage combined. Pre-match reports claimed that he was promised at least $8 million as a guaranteed purse.

The Wilder vs Parker purse may not be the biggest on Saturday but the match can end up being the fight of the night. And if not, there is an entire stacked card to make it up to us.