Connect with us

Announcements

When Does Vergil Ortiz Jr Fight Next? April 29, Versus Stanionis

Announcements USA

Taila Santos Out, Jessica Andrade vs Erin Blanchfield Headlines UFC Vegas 69

Announcements Australia

UFC 284: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski Weigh-In Results & News

Announcements Australia

UFC 284: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski Press Conference

Announcements USA

Derrick Lewis Vs Serghei Spivac Weigh-Ins: UFC Fight Night 218 All The News And Updates

Announcements USA

UFC Fight Night 218: Derrick Lewis Vs Serghei Spivac Press Conference

Announcements

Who Ya Got? Caleb Plant-David Benavidez On For March 25

Announcements

When Is Creator Clash 2?

Announcements Worldwide

Glover Teixeira Vs Jamahal Hill Weigh-Ins: UFC 283 All The News And Updates

Announcements Worldwide

UFC 283: Glover Teixeira Vs Jamahal Hill Press Conference

Announcements

When Does Vergil Ortiz Jr Fight Next? April 29, Versus Stanionis

Published

3 hours ago

on

When Does Vergil Ortiz Jr Fight Next? April 29, Versus Stanionis

Eimantas Stanionis holds the strap but Vergil Ortiz Jr will be the on paper favorite when the two collide on April 29, in Texas, on DAZN.

On paper, again, this should be the stiffest test to date for two men at their athletic primes, so this matchup should get a welcoming embrace from boxing fans.

Check out this release which lays out specifics:

ARLINGTON, TX (February 13, 2023): Undefeated knockout sensation Vergil Ortiz, Jr. (19-0, 19 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas has kicked opened the door to challenge for a world title as he is set to fight undefeated World Champion Eimantas Stanionis (14-0, 9 KOs) of Kaunas, Lithuania for Stanionis’s WBA Regular Welterweight Title.

Vergil Ortiz Jr seeks his 20th win and the WBA welterweight title on April 28, 2023

Ortiz Jr hasn’t been particularly active the last few years so it could be that Stanionis is more than a lively ‘dog

The 12-round championship showdown is set to take place on Saturday, April 29 at College Park Center at The University of Texas at Arlington campus. The exclusive fight night will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN.

“I am beyond happy, knowing that we’re finally here, fighting for a world title,” said Vergil Ortiz, Jr. “The work that we’ve done inside and outside of the ring and the obstacles we’ve overcome has led to this moment. Stanionis is a great fighter with massive power and I know we are going to put on a good show for everyone. I want to thank my promoter, Golden Boy, the WBA, and my manager, Rick Mirigian for getting this across the finish line.”

“Vergil asked for this fight, so here we are,” said Eimantas Stanionis. “I feel like this is going to be a special fight. We have mutual respect as competitors but make no mistake it's going to be an absolute war.”

“There will be war inside the ring on April 29 as these two dangerous fighters clash to be at the top of the welterweight division,” said Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya. “Ortiz and Stanionis are elite level fighters who will be unafraid to unleash treacherous power and pressure to be crowned World Champion.”

“2023 is already developing into one of our best ever schedules with Ortiz and Zurdo all set to fight in the first four months of the year,” said Joseph Markowski, CEO North America, DAZN Group. “Vergil is a future World Champion and this will be his toughest test to date versus a very tough opponent in Stanionis. Watch this brilliant fight live and exclusive on DAZN.”

Eimantas Stanionis seeks to defend his WBA welterweight crown versus Vergil Ortiz Jr on April 28 in Texas

Don’t think this guy is going to be awed by the resume or rep of Vergil Ortiz Jr

With a 100 percent knockout ratio, Vergil Ortiz Jr. sits near the top of the stacked welterweight division. His most recent fight in August of 2022 was an entertaining scramble in front of a hometown Texan crowd against Michael McKinson that added rounds to his boxing portfolio and a seventh-round KO.

The 24-year-old has had an exciting career since his 2016 debut, knocking out contenders like Antonio “Relentless” Orozco, Brad “King” Solomon, and Maurice “Mighty Mo” Hooker. Ortiz is currently ranked No. 1 by the WBA and WBO, No.2 by the WBA, and No. 3 by the IBF. This will be the first time he will be fighting for a world championship.

Currently the WBA Regular Welterweight World Champion, Eimantas Stanionis secured his title belt with a split-decision victory against Radzhab Butaev in a toe-to-toe match-up last April 2022. The 28-year-old former Lithuanian Olympian turned pro in 2017 after an impressive amateur career that amassed a number of accolades, including representing his country at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil. Since turning pro, the undefeated fighter quickly went from prospect to contender after beating the likes of Justin DeLoach, Janer Gonzalez, and Thomas Dulorme.

Information on tickets for Vergil Ortiz Jr v Eimantas Stanionis and the undercard will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Related Topics:

Editor/publisher Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the thought to be impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live since 2017. He now does work for PROBOX TV, the first truly global boxing network.

Continue Reading