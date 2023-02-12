Taila Santos Out, Jessica Andrade vs Erin Blanchfield Headlines UFC Vegas 69

The fight between Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen was set to headline UFC Vegas 69 next week, but it was then moved to another card. The promotion bumped the combat between Taila Santos and Erin Blanchfield to the main event of the evening.

Yet, Taila Santos was forced to withdrew from the bout, so Andrade steps in to fill the void and she'll square off against Blanchfield on Saturday, February 18.

JESSICA ANDRADE MEETS ERIN BLANCHFIELD AT UFC VEGAS 69

Jessica Andrade (24-9) used to be 115-pound title owner. She earned the strap at UFC 237 when she slammed her way through Rose Namajunas to defend the Kimura attempt, but later she was smoked out by Weili Zhang in a one-sided beatdown, and she lost the belt. Then she decided to transition ten pounds north and squared off against Valentina Shevchenko, where she lost in a pretty much challenging fight.

Jessica Andrade will replace Taila Santos in the UFC Fight Night main event Feb. 18 in Las Vegas and will face top prospect Erin Blanchfield. Santos’ cornermen were denied visas multiple times, Santos’ manager Tiago Okamura told @marcraimondi. pic.twitter.com/eFV7wSO0s8 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 12, 2023

Andrade is riding on a three-fight winning skid, with back-to-back victories over Lauren Murphy, Amanda Lemos, and Cynthia Calvillo. She is known for her amazing finishing ability and pressure, and the crowd loves watching her combats. You can't see a boring fight when Jessica steps inside the Octagon!

THE YOUNG GUN IS ON THE RUN

Erin Blanchfield (10-1) is known for her superb BJJ, pressure, takedown offense, and top control game. Erin destroyed the UK-based spinning back elbow specialist Molly McCann in her recent combat. Blanchfied secured a takedown and dominated McCann before forcing her to tap out due to a stunning Kimura.

The young prospect also scored wins over JJ Aldrich, Miranda Maverick, and Sarah Alpar. Her cardio is amazing, and she can push the pace for five rounds with an ease. Jessica Andrade will have to keep this fight standing as Blanchfield is also a master of transitions and submission switches!

This combat is going to be the fireworks! Both women are hungry and want this win so badly – a slugfest is coming your way, don't miss this fight!