UFC Vegas 62: Alexa Grasso Vs Viviane Araujo Press Conference

fter a one-week layoff, the UFC returns with another entertaining UFC fight night Vegas event, which is set to go down on Saturday, October 15th, 2022. You can take a look at the UFC Vegas 62 full card here.

There were not much of pre-fight presser statements between the two halves of the main event. Viviane Araujo lives and trains in Brazil, while Alexa Grasso is one of the greatest Mexican prospects at the moment.

Pre-Fight Statements

Brandon Royval and Jordan Wright took part in the most entertaining pre-fight interviews. Speaking with MMA News’ James Lynch, Royval confirmed that he’s not a fan of Askar Askarov’s fighting style, and opened up on his plans of finishing the Dagestani wrestler on Saturday.

“I just have a very aggressive and strong and kill type of the mentality, I look for the kill and try to make chaos.”

“I think I am the more dangerous of us two, and I feel like, I get a little anxiety about this fight, I should be sweating. But I have the massive potential of finishing him in every sense of the word, so he should be a little more afraid of me than I am of him and what he brings to the table.”, Brandon said.

In another interview with James Lynch, Jordan Wright was the guest, and he opened up about switching up his diet before the bout with BJJ black belt Dusko Todorovic.

“I’ve been working with the fight dietitian Jordan Sullivan and Jack Doherty, Jack’s been my main guy for this camp, and it has been really awesome having professional help with my diet, my supplements. I’m sleeping better, I’m training better, I’m just in all-around better mood.”

“I feel like, getting close to the fight, I’ve always depleted myself a bit too soon before and I never fully recovered from the weigh-ins, and honestly I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been, and mentally I’m ready to go, I am ready to tear this guy’s head off.”, Wright said.

Where To Watch UFC Fight Night Press Conference?

Alexa Grasso Vs Viviane Araujo press conference aired on Wednesday, October 12th, 2022, on the MMA Junkie’s official YouTube channel.

Now let’s look back at the UFC press conference highlight reel. There wasn’t much trash-talk between the fighters, but there were fun statements.

Main And Co-Main Event Of The Evening

Alexa Grasso believes she might earn a title shot with an impressive win over very tough Viviane Araujo. Yet, Araujo looked a bit more realistic about the potential title chance before her bout with Grasso. She knows that she has to beat Alexa in the first place, so she wants to take care of that first.

We’ve seen the funny reaction of Cub Swanson, who refused to talk to reporters on media day. Jonathan Martinez knows he’s dealing a UFC vet, so he expects the same Cub Swanson at 135. Don’t forget, Cub used to be a pretty dangerous 145-pound competitor in the past.

The Rest Of The Card

It seems Askar Askarov underestimates Brandon Royval a bit. For him, Brandon is “not something special”. Yet, Brandon didn’t talk much about the fight. He claims that the legendary Demetrious Johnson (now ONE FC fighter, the former UFC champ) is still the number one flyweight competitor in the world.

Misha Cirkunov says he’s done with his middleweight experiments and plans to continue his career at 205. Heavy-handed Alonzo Menifield is ready for the firefight with dangerous Latvian-Canadian submission phenom Misha Cirkunov.

Jordan Wright was having ups and downs, but the majority of his bouts ended in the first round. Yet, Jordan is not deterred by his losses, as he believes he’ll be the champ one day.

Dusko Todorovic talked about Bo Nickal, the wrestler who recently secured his UFC contract by earning two back-to-back stoppages at Dana White Contender Series. Dusko claims that “Nickal isn’t smart to call out top middleweights”. Nick Maximov was verbally the most aggressive fighter on the card. He ripped “b*tch made Khamzat Chimaev”, and opened up about his wish to square off against Bo Nickal next.

Please stay tuned with NYFights for the latest UFC fight night news, and please, don’t forget to watch UFC Vegas 62 on Saturday, it gets underway at 4 PM ET!