UFC Fight Night 216: Jared Cannonier Vs Sean Strickland Press Conference

The upcoming UFC press conference should be pretty fun, as Sean Strickland is known for controversial posts and underestimated trash-talking skills. His Instagram account was banned two times in the past. But Jared Cannonier can troll his opponent with style too, this should be pretty much a great intro into another UFC fight night Las Vegas. Look at the UFC on ESPN+ 74 full fight card here!

The final fight card of 2022 is upon us! Jared Cannonier vs Sean Strickland headlines Saturday at #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/keYHtdlnp8 — UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2022

Pre-Fight Statements

In the interview with The Schmo, Sean Strickland offered a very interesting response when asked about the plans for the upcoming combat. As expected, he didn’t talk much about the match.

“I am f*ckin’ hungry dude, I had like f*ckin’ 500 calories a day. Man you’ll get manly over there running his f*ckin’ mouth. Sorry, there’s kids around, there’s a kids’ class going on, I’m gonna get kicked out of the gym. This guy’s over here laughing bro, go watch your kid grapple, get out of here. Continue.”

Schmo tried to ask Strickland about the game plan and mindset for the upcoming combat, but Sean is one of the funniest guys for a reason.

“I haven’t really watched much of his (Cannonier) fights, what should I do?”, then he continued.

“He didn’t name himself Killa Gorilla, that’s f*cked up but he’s not like Carrie Curious George or something that might be better you know Killer Curious George we got a Killa Gorilla (Jared’s nickname), f*ck that!”

Where To Watch UFC Fight Night Press Conference?

Jared Cannonier Vs Sean Strickland press conference is going to air on MMAJunkie’s official channel, and it should get underway on Wednesday. The time is 1:30 PM ET, or 7:30 CET.

The fighters were pretty much solid with words, but let's hope they'll back up their trash talk! Here is how you can watch the upcoming UFC on ESPN+ 74 fight card!