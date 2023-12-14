UFC 296 Tickets: Prices, Packages, and Where to Buy

Are you ready for the last UFC event of the year? The promotion returns to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for one of the biggest cards in years and tickets are still available with three days until the event. Here is everything you need to know about the UFC 296 tickets and where to get them.

UFC 296 Tickets: You Can Still Find a Good Deal

We would be surprised if this event is not sold out in the next 24 hours. Last fight card of the year, two title fights, multiple former champions and contenders, the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas. When has it not been sold out?

Conveniently, the official UFC marketplace for tickets is currently not online. You can find all the information about the event and tickets by following this link but whenever we try to purchase a ticket, it does not work. Perhaps the site is overloaded and is being fixed as we speak. All we can do is monitor for changes and hope that they find a solution.

Of course, this could also mean that the event has been sold out already but we have no confirmation yet.

As always, tickets for the event are available at multiple reseller markets. The prices are not as inflated as we are used to seeing, so you can still find a good deal for cheap UFC 296 tickets. If you decide to get those from a reseller, look at Ticketmaster and Viagogo. We have experience buying from those websites and there have never been problems.

Right now, we see tickets for most sections in the arena and the prices range between $270 for the seats furthest from the stage to over $20,000 for a ringside seat. Overall, we would wait for the official website to work before we try any resellers but even there, the prices are not that bad for such an event.

UFC Tickets: Here's Why You Don't Want to Miss Edwards vs Covington

The Welterweight division finally has a new king and Leon Edwards will try to defend the belt against Colby Covington. Several years have passed since the last title match without Kamaru Usman. Moreover, Covington failed to win the belt twice already and this will probably be his last chance.

In the co-main event, we will see Alexandre Pantoja's first title defense after beating Brandon Moreno for the belt earlier this year. Moreover, this title match is also a rematch.

Tony Ferguson and Paddy Pimblett will also fight on the main card, as well as Shavkat Rakhmonov and Stephen Thompson. Former Bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt will be back in the Prelims and recent title contender Irene Aldana will also make an appearance.

What more do you need? Grab yourself some UFC 296 tickets while they are still available at a fair price. As we approach the live show, those prices will not go down.