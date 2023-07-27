Boy, oh boy do we have a BMF-worthy fight card this weekend.

UFC 291 comes to us live this weekend from Salt Lake City, Utah. And there's also the small matter of it being the most stacked fight card of the year to date. There are some seriously huge fights on this card, and we are going to outline them here for you today! Read on below to see why you should be beyond excited for UFC 291 this weekend!

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje II: BMF Crowned in Salt Lake City

There's really only one place to start, isn't there?

Not only are we getting a rematch of one of the best lightweight fights of recent years, but there's also the BMF title on the line in this fight (and incredibly well deserved, might I add). Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje are going to bring more violence, more chaos and more drama to what is going to be a Fight of The Year contender at UFC 291. Both fighters are also on red hot form as well, with both fighters bringing that winning form to the octagon (Poirier coming off of the best fight of 2022 vs Michael Chandler, and Gaethje going to war with Rafael Fiziev in London). You would be crazy to miss this fight.

Jan Blachowicz vs Alex Pereira: LHW War at UFC 291

What a huge fight this is (both figuratively and literally).

Jan Blachowicz is back with a vengeance. Following a split decision draw with Magomed Ankalaev, Blachowicz has been vehemently calling out the upper echelons of the light heavyweight division, determine to get another crack at working his way to the light heavyweight title. And boy has he been granted his wish.

Enter Alex Pereira. “Poatan” has made the long-touted move to light heavyweight, and he somehow looks even more intimidating than he did before. The spectre of “Poatan” casts its shadow long and far over both the middleweight and light heavyweight division, and he is firmly aiming to become the latest member of the two-weight world champion club. And he absolutely has the weaponry to do so. DO NOT miss this matchup – it is going to be highlight-reel worthy.

Stephen Thompson vs Michel Pereira: Fantasy Fight at UFC 291

This is such a fan favourite fight.

Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson is everyone's favourite fighter; they call him the NMF for a very good reason. And many people absolutely LOVED the fact that he got the chance to face Kevin Holland in December of last year – the positivity it generated was about as joyous as fighting can bring. And it provided the perfect template for the rest of Wonderboy's career – just put him in fun fights.

Enter the second Pereira to feature on this card. Michel Pereira is one of the most fun (and crazy) fighters in the UFC, and is coming off of a very impressive win over Santiago Ponzinibbio. Bookmark this fight, because it is one that you do not want to miss at UFC 291.

Tony Ferguson vs Bobby Green: Fantasy Fight Part Two at UFC 291

Yet another fan favourite fight.

Any time Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson fights, it's must-watch TV. Adored by many far and wide, Ferguson has been on a serious downslide over the past few years, losing every fight he's been in since May 2020. Bobby Green has also been on a downturn of form, not winning a fight since his win over Nasrat Haqparast. This fight presents a really good opportunity for both fighters to get some much needed form. Stylistically, this fight is also perfect for both fighters.

Michael Chiesa vs Kevin Holland: Kicking off UFC 291 Main Card with a Bang

Michael Chiesa desperately needs to get some momentum back.

Having not won (or competed) in a fight since 2021, the landscape of the welterweight division has shifted quite drastically in Michael Chiesa's absence, and he has slid down the rankings for it. He has almost become the forgotten man of the division, and he will be firmly hoping to change that at UFC 291. Kevin Holland, on the other hand, has finally gotten some momentum back. Having picked up a big win over Santiago Ponzinibbio in April, Holland will be hoping to add another big scalp to his resumé with a win over Michael Chiesa. Talk about starting the main card with a bang!

And that is it! The main card of UFC 291 is definitely one of the most loaded in recent memory; it is truly going to be a spectacle to behold. Make sure not to miss UFC 291!