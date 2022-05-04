Two Pro Bouts Added to Creator Clash Influencer Card In Tampa

LOS ANGELES, CA (May 3, 2022) – The highly anticipated Creator Clashboxing event, taking place May 14, 2022, at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, just added two additional professional boxing bouts. Radivoje “Hot Rod” Kalajdzic (26-2, 18 KOs) and Ernest Amuzu (26-6, 22 KOs) will square off in a 10-round light heavyweight contest, as well as Fabian Lopez (5-0, 3 KOs) vs. Rufino Lewis (1-1, 1 KO), who will go toe-to-toe in a 6-round super middleweight clash.

Kalajdzic vs. Amuzu and Lopez vs. Lewis will stream live on iDubbbz YouTube channel, which has an astounding 7.76 million subscribers. The bouts will go live at 5:00 pm ET, as a special treat for fans before the Creator Clash PPV fights start at 6:00 pm.

“This is a great opportunity for these professional fighters to showcase their skills to a broader audience,” said promoter iDubbbz, who will be fighting Doctor Mike in the main event. “We wanted to show support to the pro boxing community by giving Kalajdzic, Amuzu, Lopez and Lewis a platform to get our fans pumped up for the PPV fights. I believe these guys are going to set the tone for a great night of boxing and I'm happy that my subscribers will be watching these guys go to war.”

The entire 11-bout card will be sanctioned by the Florida State Athletic Commission, with all net profits going to charity. In total, the creators fighting at the event have altogether over 22 billion lifetime views and over 131 million followers.

Tickets for the event, which is produced by iDubbbz in collaboration with co-creator Mike Leanardi and Real Good Touring, are on sale now and can be purchased at The Creator Clash website. Creator Clash will also stream live worldwide and can be purchased on Moment House.