When Is Creator Clash 2?

Influencer boxing is back, Creator Clash 2 is booked for Saturday, April 15, in Tampa, Florida—so you can look forward to the same sort of controlled chaos that so many enjoyed last May. The NY Fights staffer, Marquis Johns, who attended that event had this to say in summation of the action: “Creator Clash was an event that took place this past Saturday and was without question the most electric charity boxing event I've ever attended.”

So, anticipation is high for Creator Clash 2, in certain circles. Here is a release which lays out more specifics on the promotion:

LOS ANGELES, January 24, 2023 – Following the massive success of 2022’s inaugural Creator Clash, which sold out a 10K seat arena, sold over 100K pay-per-views and raised over $1.3M for charity, the highly anticipated influencer boxing event returns with Creator Clash 2. The spectacle will take place Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the 21K+ seat Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, as well as livestreamed on Moment. Creator Clash 2 is once again officially sanctioned by the Florida State Athletic Commission, and will be bigger and better than ever.

Created by Ian “iDubbbz” Jomha, Anisa Jomha and Mike Leanardi, in partnership with Real Good Touring, Creator Clash is a first of its kind charity boxing event that “changed influencer boxing forever” (The Daily Dot) by putting a positive, collaborative light on influencer boxing and bringing people from the digital community together for a common goal: giving back. Creator Clash 2 will once again bring together well-known digital creators and entertainers across gaming, animation, tech, dancing, finance, cuisine, comedy, sports and more for the must-see boxing event of the year, with all net profits going to charity.

This year’s exciting lineup features 12 matches consisting of a mix of newcomers and returning favorites including:

Ian “iDubbbz” Jomha VS Alex Wassabi

Harley Morenstein (Epic Meal Time) VS Former WWE Star John Hennigan

Fitz (GoodGuyFitz) VS Ididathing

Froggy Fresh VS Chris Ray Gun

Marisha Ray (Critical Role) VS Haley Sharpe (YodelingHaley)

Myth (Myth_YT) VS Hundar (MuscleParty)

Arin Hanson (GameGrumps) VS Jarvis Johnson

Alanah Pearce (Charalanahzard) VS RIPMika

CrankGameplays VS Leonhart

Nathan Barnatt (Dad) VS AB Ayad (Starkilla/The H3 Podcast)

Jaelaray VS Abelina Sabrina

Jack Manifold (JackManifoldTV) VS Dakota Olave

“I am so proud of the fighters and how seriously they’re taking this; it’s a testament to their commitment and character, along with their commitment to a good cause,” said Ian “iDubbbz” Jomha. “All of our fighters are students of the game, learning and appreciating “The Sweet Science” of boxing as they have been training for months with professional boxing coaches and dedicating themselves fully to an intense training regimen. Boxing is truly like no other sport in the world and it’s going to be one hell of an event!”

In addition to the main event, there will be a must-see pre-show hosted by Markiplier (34.1M YouTube subscribers) and Jacksepticeye (28.9M YouTube subscribers).

There will also be pre-fight interviews conducted by Esfand and Amouranth with commentary throughout the event by Tony Jeffries, Wade Plemons and Critikal. Altogether, the creators involved have over 57.5 billion lifetime views and over 259.4 million followers.

“Creator Clash is a prime example of the incredible impact that can be made when creators and fans come together for the betterment of our world,” said Anisa Jomha. “Thanks to passionate fans, Creator Clash has squarely established itself as an influencer event for good, raising over $1.3 million last year for charity. This year, Creator Clash 2 is poised to be even bigger and better.”

All net profits from Creator Clash 2 will go to charities personally chosen by the fighters. Participating charities include Nami, Able Gamers, Kidney Fund, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Kids Cancer Foundation, Cure Sarcoma, American Heart Association, Alzheimer's Association, Critical Role Foundation, MS Society, and more.

For more information, and to purchase in-person and digital livestream tickets for Creator Clash 2 starting January 27, please visit www.thecreatorclash.com.