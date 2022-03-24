Tim VanNewhouse’s Quartet Of Young Stable All In Action this Friday On ProBox Card

Boxing manager Tim VanNewhouse has four fighters in action this Friday, March 25th, as ProBox Promotions, will put on a show at the ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida. Streamed live via their Youtube Channel beginning at 6:00 PM EST. Featherweight Jan Paul Rivera(pro debut), middleweight Darrelle Valsaint (2-0, 1 KO), super-middleweight Daniel Blancas (pro debut), and cruiserweight Najee Lopez (3-0, 3 KOs), will all be in-action.

Jan Paul Rivera, a featherweight and a highly ranked international amateur will be making his pro debut on this card.

“I am excited for the next steps in my career, and I have dreams of becoming a future world champion,” said the proud Puerto Rican fighter, Rivera. “I am looking to become a legend in the sport, and you only get one pro debut, so I want to make it as memorable as possible as I look to put on a show that everyone will enjoy.”

2020 Olympian Darrelle Valsaint is a Haitian middleweight who showed a lot of promise at every level of amateur boxing.

“I am ready to make my country proud,” stated Valsaint. “I want to represent my country on the world stage of professional boxing and bring a world title back to Haiti. Many think of me as a boxer, but I am more than that – I have a lot of intangibles such as power, speed, and other stuff people can't explain.”

The six-foot, four-inch light heavyweight, Daniel Blancas is ready to show the world that he is here to take over his division.

“I am excited about this bout, and I look to show people that my style is better suited for the pros,” Blancas said. “I have a style that is hard to deal with for six, eight or ten rounds, and people would try to avoid me at the highest level of amateur boxing, and even then – most didn't win. I look forward to showing the world what I can do.”

Finally, Cruiserweight Najee Lopez is looking to be the next great American cruiserweight. With only three pro fights, all coming by way of stoppage, Lopez is looking the part of a star, very early into his career. Lopez is going into this fight with confidence after recently defeating Alex Theran, who has fought at the world contender level.

“I am excited to show what I can do on this card and continue proving to the world that I am the next great cruiserweight,” said the 22-year-old power puncher Lopez. “I want to fight for a world title in the not-too-distant future, and ProBox, my manager, and my team as a whole are putting me in a position to be the face of this division. I am excited for the future and that will show on Friday.

The six-foot, four-inch light heavyweight, Daniel Blancas is ready to show the world that he is here to take over his division.

“It’s been a pleasure working with all of these talented fighters. This group has over 500 amateur bouts between them and all of the makings to become a force in their division. Although it's very early in their careers I have a huge trajectory for them all. Friday night we will see all the hard work come to light.