Philippines’ Olympic Bronze Medalist, Eumir Felix Marcial Fights On Lubin-Fundora Undercard

Eumir Felix Marcial, the Philippines' 2021 middleweight Olympic Bronze medalist, will return to the professional ranks, in his Las Vegas debut, Saturday, April 9. Marcial (1-0), from Zamboanga City, Philippines, will rumble with power-punching Isiah Hart (6-2-1, 4 KOs), who fights out of the PAL in Atlantic City, in a six-round middleweight bout — an undercard feature attraction headlined by the Erickson Lubin vs. Sebastian Fundora WBC super welterweight interim title fight. Presented by TGB Promotions, the Lubin – Fundora championship event will take place at The Theatre at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas and televised live on SHOWTIME beginning at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

“I am so excited to return to my professional career, and to be fighting in Viva Las Vegas, where I now live and train, is a great way to get things going again.” said Marcial. “I am very comfortable training under the guidance of my boxing coach Jorge Capetillo and my strength and conditioning coach Angel “Memo” Heredia. I would like to thank Senator Manny Pacquiao, MP Promotions, and Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) for all their support.”

“I am really excited to have Eumir back in the professional ranks after a tremendous showing in Tokyo at the Olympics and winning the Bronze medal for the Philippines,” said Sean Gibbons, president of MP Promotions. “I have worked with a lot of top fighters over the years, but Eumir is the best I have been with comuing out of the amateur ranks, and the sky is the limit.”

After winning his pro debut — a four-round unanimous decision over Andrew Whitfield in Los Angeles on Dec. 16, 2020 — Marcial turned his attention to getting prepared for the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo. In one of the most exciting bouts of the 2021 summer games, Marcial and top-seeded Oleksandr Khyzhniak, of Ukraine, battled tooth and nail in their semifinal battle. Khyzhniak, who would move on to win the Silver medal, pulled it out in the third and final round by the narrowest of margins. Marcial won the Bronze. Other highlights of Marcial's amateur career include a gold medal at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games and a silver medal at the 2019 World Boxing Championships.