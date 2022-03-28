Rosie Perez: I’ll Be In Tears When Serrano Headlines MSG

It’s only fitting that this release dropped today as yesterday marked the thirty-year anniversary of the hit film “White Man Can’t Jump”. The film wasn’t based off of Perez’s character however her role was significant which put her on the trajectory of super stardom. Rosie Perez is a huge fan of the sport and is from Brooklyn, so she stopped by to see Amanda Serrano and show some Brooklyn love to the Puerto Rican champion.

Here is the release sent out by Matchroom earlier today.

Rosie Perez believes Amanda Serrano is going to ‘rock The Garden’ when she faces the undisputed Lightweight champion Katie Taylor on Saturday April 30 at Madison Square Garden in New York, live worldwide on DAZN.



Popular actor Perez has been a long-time supporter of Serrano, her fellow Brooklynite and proud Puerto Rican, and the ‘Do The Right Thing’ star is thrilled that the seven-weight World champion will be one half of the first ever all-female headline fight at the vaunted Manhattan boxing Mecca.

Ahead of the bout, Serrano opened her training camp and welcomed young people from the Garden of Dreams Foundation and SCO Family Services. Amanda, along with Perez, welcomed the group before Serrano displayed her training routine and welcomed 12-year-old Jamiyah Lee from Bed-Stuy into the ring for one-on-one instruction. Radio City Rockette, Taylor Shimko was also in attendance to learn boxing techniques from the 33 year old – and Perez is proud to see Serrano getting the big night her hard work has been leading towards.

“When I see Amanda Serrano step into the ring April 30 at Madison Square Garden, I think I’m going to be in tears,” said Perez. “I’m going to be screaming “Boricua” and I think half of The Garden will be screaming the same.

“When someone says Amanda Serrano, I think of a champion. I think of a young woman who is dedicated to her sport. Who’s been knocked around outside the ring in regard to lesser pay, who’s going to have her moment of her career come April 30 at Madison Square Garden.



“It’s just so exciting. I’m so happy for her. She’s going to rock The Garden.”

“Rosie has been in my corner from the very beginning,” said Serrano. “She’s a proud Boricua, Latina and she is just a great supporter for any female athlete. She is a huge boxing fan, and she has always encouraged me to be the best person I can be and the best athlete. When I found out where we were fighting and how much we were making I knew she was smiling and rooting for us and supporting us.”

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are set to make history in an epic battle for Taylor’s undisputed Lightweight title at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, April 30 live on DAZN.

Years in the making, the biggest fight ever in women’s boxing between the pound-for-pound #1 and #2 fighters of the world is one that will not only make boxing history, but women’s sports history. MSG has hosted thousands of fights through its illustrious years, beginning more than a century ago on July 17, 1882; now, 140 years later, this matchup finally marks the very first time two female fighters are headlining a boxing event at the iconic venue.

Taylor and Serrano’s historic fight tops a huge night of action, with former World champions Jessie Vargas and Liam Smith meeting in a crossroads Super-Welterweight battle and there will be an undisputed champion crowned at Super-Middleweight when Franchón Crews-Dezurn and Elin Cederroos clash.