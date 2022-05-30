Stephen Fulton Jr. vs. Daniel Roman: Date, Fight Time, Tv Channel and Live Stream

Connect with us

There is a fight flying under the radar on Saturday night which will be live on Showtime from the Armory in Minneapolis, MN. WBC & WBO super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton Jr. (20-0) puts his titles on the line against former world champion Danny Roman (29-3-1). This marquee matchup will continue the trend of the best fighting the best in a division that is loaded with talent.

Fulton Jr. continues to take on these significant challenges as he continues to prove why he should be considered one of boxing's best. His last fight was against Brandon Figueroa. It led to an all-out action brawl that led to a narrow decision victory for Fulton Jr. This fight against Roman is probably the most challenging he has faced to date; Roman is one of the better technical fighters within the division. With so many different wrinkles in his game, which version of Fulton Jr. will we see? Any version will lead to an exciting fight on Saturday night.

Danny Roman is a quiet, humble former unified champion who possesses all of the skills necessary to potentially defeat Fulton Jr. Roman Jr. came up a little short against Murodjon Akmadaliev (10-0) but has won two straight since he lost the titles. Roman will have to start fast against Fulton and not drop those early rounds, which could impact the fight's outcome. Can the thirty-two-year-old Roman put it all together against the young, hungry unified champion?

WHEN IS FULTON VS. ROMAN? DATE, START TIME

  • Date: Saturday, June 4
  • Main card: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m PT
  • Main event ringwalks (approx): 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT  

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights. 

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS FULTON VS. ROMAN?

  • U.S.: Showtime & Showtime App
  • UK: TBA (The last few weeks, it has shown on the PBC & Showtime YouTube pages. )

Showtime will broadcast the fight in the U.S., a UK broadcaster is yet to be announced.

STEPHEN FULTON JR. VS. DANIEL ROMAN FIGHT CARD

  • Stephen Fulton Jr. vs. Daniel Roman; WBO and WBC super bantamweight title
  • David Morrell vs. Kalvin Henderson; WBA super middleweight title

STEPHEN FULTON JR. VS. DANIEL ROMAN BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Stephen Fulton Jr. is the favorite at -500, and Danny Roman is the underdog at +350. A draw is currently at +2200.

Born and raised in the Bronx, New York City, Abe grew up in a family who were and still are die-hard boxing fans. He started contributing boxing articles to NYF in 2017. Abe through his hard work, has made his way up the ranks and is now the editor at NYFights.

