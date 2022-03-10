Boxing TV To Feature Main Events Fight Library & Live Event Content

Boxing TV Launches with Vast Classic Library and Weekly Live Events

Only FAST Channel Dedicated Exclusively to Boxing

CHESHIRE, CT — Imagine a destination where Mike Tyson, Riddick Bowe, Evander Holyfield, George Foreman, Lennox Lewis and the best up and comer boxers of this generation share a stage. Look no further with this week’s launch of Boxing TV, the place where boxing fans both young and old can get their fill of “The Sweet Science” 24 hours per day, seven days a week.

With a vast library of 1200 events from the most memorable bouts of all time, Boxing TV melds the past’s greats with today’s most promising stars. Remember when Lewis knocked out Tyson in 2002? How about when Foreman captured the heavyweight title after flooring Michael Moorer? Boxing TV has all of the best fights and will feature at least one live event each week featuring “Tomorrow’s Stars Today.”

A partnership among Triple-B Media, Main Events and Payne Boxing, Boxing TV’s goal is to become the free, go-to destination for everything boxing, including classic bouts, live events and news and information programming. At launch, Boxing TV will be available on Local Now, Distro TV, SPORTS.TV, SelectTV and on Triple-B’s Streamstak platform at www.watchboxing.tv.

“With the launch of Boxing TV, our hope is to feature the magic and amazing storylines of boxing, its athletes and amazing fans,” said Anthony Bailey, Managing Director for Triple-B Media. “Boxing has been a proven dedicated sport on television for decades and now we’re happy to provide it to fans on a free, ad supported basis.”

“I have known for years that the extensive archive of great fights that has been carefully built over the four decades that Main Events has been in boxing deserved an easily accessible home where old and new fans could view and appreciate its stunning depth and breadth without having to pay a fee,” said Kathy Duva, CEO of Main Events.

“Being a boxing fan already costs too much money. I am happy to announce today that I have finally found that home. In addition, as Boxing TV grows in the years ahead, Main Events looks forward to working with Triple-B and Gardner to create many more memorable events as we build another generation of promising young stars on the Boxing TV platform.”

“We are very excited to partner with Triple-B Media and Main Events to bring around the clock boxing to sports fans all over the world,” said Gardner Payne, President of Payne Boxing. “Fans will now be able to watch some of the greatest boxers and boxing matches of all time as well as see live fights showcasing the next generation of superstars in our sport.”

About Payne Boxing

Payne Boxing (www.payneboxing.com) is a holistic boxing management firm located in Charlotte, NC with its training facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida under the watchful eye of lead trainer and boxing coach, Luis “Chiro” Perez. Payne Boxing manages some of the top boxers in the world including Argentina Olympian and WBA #11 ranked Welterweight, Alberto Palmetta, WBA #12 ranked Super Flyweight, Michell Banquez, and WBC Latin Feather Title Holder, Frency Fortunato. South American based television network, TyC Sports, showcased Payne Boxing and its fighters in the Payne Boxing Series over the last two years.

About Main Events Boxing

Internationally recognized as one of the top boxing promotional firms in the world, Main Events has promoted the careers of boxing legends Evander Holyfield, Arturo Gatti, Lennox Lewis, Pernell Whitaker and many more. Founded in 1978 by Hall-of-Fame promoter Dan Duva, who passed away in 1996, Main Events is now helmed by his widow, Kathy Duva, who is scheduled to be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame this coming June.

About Triple-B Media

Triple-B Media is a full service television and digital media company, specializing in the operation of free, ad supported television networks. To date, Triple-B Media owns or operates seven television networks including For The Fans (FTF), Lacrosse Sports Network, Fido TV, ACL Cornhole TV, MotoAmerica TV, Billiard TV and Boxing TV. The Company also operates its own streaming platform called Streamstak at www.streamstak.com.