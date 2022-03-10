Gleason’s Gym Offers Masters Clinic and Show March 18-19

Connect with us

Published

14 mins ago

on

Gleason's Gym, the most famous boxing gym in this universe, presents a MASTERS CLINIC and SHOW on March 18-19, so get to it, register now.

There will be two days of boxing basics followed by a sanctioned all-Masters boxing show. The training will be handled by Gleason's top trainers and world champs.

Gleason's is located in the “Dumbo” section of Brooklyn. Do you know what “DUMBO” stands for? If not, ask gym owner Bruce Silverglade

The amateur show will be sanctioned by USABoxingmetro.

If you attend the clinic, you are not required to fight in the show. However, if you'd like to just fight in the show, you can and are not required to attend the clinic.

Click here, for more information on pricing and more specifics on the event.

Editor/publisher Michael Woods became addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the fearsome Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and numerous other organizations.

