Gleason’s Gym Offers Masters Clinic and Show March 18-19

Gleason's Gym, the most famous boxing gym in this universe, presents a MASTERS CLINIC and SHOW on March 18-19, so get to it, register now.

There will be two days of boxing basics followed by a sanctioned all-Masters boxing show. The training will be handled by Gleason's top trainers and world champs.

The amateur show will be sanctioned by USABoxingmetro.

If you attend the clinic, you are not required to fight in the show. However, if you'd like to just fight in the show, you can and are not required to attend the clinic.

Click here, for more information on pricing and more specifics on the event.