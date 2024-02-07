Lopez vs Ortiz Weigh In: Two Intense Face Offs

The Lopez vs Ortiz weigh in is now behind us — although it didn't come without dramatics.

While there was no notable Lopez vs Ortiz news as it pertained to the weigh in results, both of the ensuing face offs from the Top Rank card's main and co-main events were among the most intense we've seen between future foes in quite some time.

Although face off intensity isn't always the best indication of how a fight is going to play out, there doesn't seem to be any doubt that the Lopez vs Ortiz weigh in results appear to guarantee fireworks in the ring tomorrow night.

Lopez vs Ortiz Weigh In: Weight Made By the Main and Co-Main

The most important order of business from the Lopez vs Ortiz weigh in is that both Teofimo Lopez and Jamaine Ortiz weighed in at 139.6 pounds exactly; therefore making tomorrow's main event fight for the WBO world super lightweight belt official.

While there was mutual respect between the two fighters during yesterday's press conference, the intensity increased tenfold during today's weigh in.

Because these two super lightweight fighters have had past history, no words needed to be said during the face off. But it clear as day that both of them believe they'll be the superior fighter in the ring on Thursday, and are confident they'll leave Las Vegas with the WBO super lightweight strap wrapped around their waist.

Also of note is that both co-main fighters who produced Lopez vs Ortiz weigh in results made their contracted weights, as well, with Davis weighing 134.7 pounds and Pedraza coming in at 134.5.

Co-main event fighter and heavy favorite Keyshawn Davis has done a fantastic job of attracting attention toward his upcoming fight against Jose Pedraza — and the face off these two fighters produced after successfully weighing in made Lopez vs Ortiz news, and only added to this bout's intrigue.

Lopez vs Ortiz Weigh In Results: No Drama At The Scale

Here are the complete Lopez vs Ortiz weigh in results for Thursday's entire Top Rank card:

Main Card

Super lightweight: Teofimo Lopez (139.6) vs Jamaine Ortiz (139.6)

Teofimo Lopez (139.6) vs Jamaine Ortiz (139.6) Lightweight: Keyshawn Davis (134.7 vs Jose Pedraza (134.5)

Keyshawn Davis (134.7 vs Jose Pedraza (134.5) Lightweight: George Acosta (131.3) vs Rene Tellez Giron (132)

Prelims

Super Middleweight: Javier Martinez (161.6) vs Raul Salomon (164.4)

Of note in this bout between Javier Martinez vs Raul Solomon is that is was initially supposed to be at a 160 pound middleweight. It appears that the since has since been moved to super middleweight; evidently because Salomon wasn't going to make the 160 pound limit.

Super lightweight: Abdullah Mason (135.3) vs Benjamin Gurment (136.8)

Abdullah Mason (135.3) vs Benjamin Gurment (136.8) Lightweight: Charlie Sheehy (135.7) vs Abdel Sauceda (135.4)

Charlie Sheehy (135.7) vs Abdel Sauceda (135.4) Super lightweight: Alan Garcia (136.6) vs Tomas Ornelas (134.6)

Alan Garcia (136.6) vs Tomas Ornelas (134.6) Heavyweight: Antonio Zepeda (299.7) vs Lemis Isom Riley (257)

Huge weight discrepancy in this heavyweight bout between Zepeda and Riley. Definitely keep an eye out for this fight!

Super lightweight: Art Barrera Jr (141) vs Michael Portales (140)

That does is for the weigh in results from this Thursday's entire Top Rank card. Now all that there's left to do is wait patiently for this epic night of Las Vegas fights to commence!