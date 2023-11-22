Jermall Charlo Boxing Record: 1/2 of the Dynamic Charlo Duo

Ahead of his fight against José Benavidez, we take a deeper look at the Jermall Charlo boxing record and if the unbeaten American can keep up his faultless fight record this Saturday night. Charlo has amassed a sensational 32-fight win streak since his debut and is the current WBC middleweight champion.

Breaking Down the Jermall Charlo Boxing Record

Not to be confused with his identical brother who has only one letter different to him in his name, Jarmall Charlo is one half of the brotherly duo across the middleweight divisions. Jermall, however, is unbeaten in contrast to the two losses on his brother Jermell's record. Fun fact: Jermall is also one minute older than his identical twin.

Although a chucklesome one-minute head start in life no doubt gives Jermall a joke every year at the family Christmas dinner table, Jermell would make his professional debut one year before Jermall did, as the latter defeated Cimarron Davis in the second round of a bout in August, 2008.

One more win that year over Mario Hernandez and four more victories throughout 2009 saw him jump to a 6-0 record within 14 months of his debut. However, despite having 22 fights won via KO/TKO in total, within that first six-fight run, only two fights ended before the final bell.

On the other hand, a run of 14 fights won via KO/TKO came soon after, meaning Jermall Charlo knocked out everybody in his path from 2010-2014 before a unanimous decision win over Michael Finney brought the judges' scorecards back into action.

Stepping Up to Title Fights

This also allowed Jermall to fight for the IBF middleweight title, as he knocked out former two-weight world champion, Cornelius Bundrage, with a sensational third-round knockout. The 33-year-old would defend that crown three times before moving to middleweight and beating Jorge Sebastian Heiland via TKO.

A battle with Hugo Centeno Jr. came nine moths later where Charlo won the vacant WBC interim middleweight title which he has gone on to defend against Matt Korobov (UD), Brandon Adams (UD), Dennis Hogan (TKO), Sergiy Derevyanchenko (UD) and Juan Macias Montiel (UD).

Despite still sitting as one of the best active middleweights, Jermall's brother has been significantly more active than him in recent years. In fact, since beating Montiel back in 2021, Jermell has fought three times while Jermall has not stepped foot inside the squared circle for a professional bout.

Nevertheless, the Jermall Charlo boxing record still reads very well at 32-0 where he has barely lost a round throughout his 15-year career. His record also reads at 68.75% in terms of fights won via KO/TKO, while Jermall has also fought in 171 rounds.

Jermall Charlo is a massive favorite at -1000 to defeat Jose Benavidez on Saturday night, while he is also -138 to win on points and +150 to get his 24th KO/TKO win during that 10-round non-title middleweight bout.