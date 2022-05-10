GBP Fight Week Info For Golden Boy Fight Night & Zurdo Ramirez vs. Dominic Boesel

ONTARIO, CA (May 9, 2022): The countdown to Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs. Dominic Boesel begins today as Golden Boy releases original content daily throughout fight week on the Golden Boxing Youtube Page. The original and live-stream content will be feature fighters on the DAZN card as they get ready to face off on May 14 at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA, and live, exclusively on DAZN starting at 5:00 p.m. PT/ 8:00 p.m. ET.

In the main event of the night, Mexican light heavyweight star Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (43-0, 29 KOs) of Mazatlan, MX, will be taking on former interim world champion Dominic Boesel (32-2, 12 KOs) of Freyburg, Germany in a 12-round light heavyweight fight for the WBA Light Heavyweight Final Title Eliminator. In the co-main event of the night, rising lightweight star William “El Camaron” Zepeda (25-0, 23 KOs) will defend his WBA Continental Americas Lightweight Title against the resilient, former world champion, Rene “Gemelo” Alvarado (32-11, 21 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua in a 10-round lightweight fight. Also, part of the live stream, John “Scrappy” Ramirez (9-0, 7 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA, will fight for a regional title for the first time against new opponent Jan Salvatierra (8-1, 4 KOs) of Cabo San Lucas, MX, in an 8-round fight for the vacant NABA Super Flyweight title.

The Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN fight card at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino on Thursday, May 12 is headlined by former world champion, Angel ‘Tito’ Acosta (22-3-1, 21 KOs) of San Juan, Puerto Rico, facing fellow countryman, Janiel Rivera (18-8-3, 11 KOs) in a 10-round super flyweight fight. In the night’s co-main event, Victor Morales (15-0-1, 8 KOs) of Vancouver, Washington, will fight Alberto Torres (11-4-3, 4 KOs) of Sacramento, CA, in a 10-round featherweight fight. Los Angeles’ Rudy Garcia (12-0-1, 2 KOs) will take on the veteran Diul Olguin (15-22-5, 10 KOs) of Guadalajara, MX in an 8-round super bantamweight fight. Jimmy Brenes (1-0, 1 KOs) of Hialeah, Fl., will participate in a 4-round welterweight fight against Hector Perez (0-0-1) of Inglewood, CA. Also, Hollywood, Florida’s Eric Tudor (2-0, 2 KOs) will face Donte Stubbs (6-4, 2 KOs) in a 6-round super welterweight fight. Finally, Victorville’s Daniel Luna will make his professional debut in a 4-round featherweight fight. All bouts will stream live on DAZN and the Golden Boy Boxing Youtube page hosted by Beto Duran and Boxing Hall of Famer Bernard Hopkins starting at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET.

Below is a full schedule of the original content. More information and updates regarding this week’s fight cards will be announced shortly.

MONDAY, MAY 9TH, 2022

7:00 p.m. PT / 10:00 p.m. ET. – “Outside The Ring: A Different Swing” – Zurdo Ramirez shows us his love for golf

TUESDAY, MAY 10TH, 2022

1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET – LIVE!! Zurdo vs. Boesel – Fight Week Media Workout – Live coverage from the fight week media workout, featuring interviews with Zurdo, Boesel, Zepeda, “Scrappy” Ramirez, and Oscar De La Hoya.

6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET – “Golden Boy Insider” – An exclusive feature interview with fighters on the May 14 fight card.

7:00 p.m. PT / 10:00 p.m. ET – “KO Tuesday: Raymond Tabugon vs. Angel Acosta” – Our weekly KO content series highlights Angel “Tito” Acosta in anticipation of his fight on Thursday, May 12 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 11TH, 2022

9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET – “Golden Boy Insider” – An exclusive feature interview with fighters on the May 14 fight card.

1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET – LIVE!!! “Acosta vs. Rivera: Ceremonial Weigh-in” – the LIVE official weigh-in for Angel “Tito” Acosta vs. Janiel Rivera who are set to face off on Thursday, May 12 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

THURSDAY, MAY 12TH, 2022

9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET – “Golden Boy Insider” – An exclusive feature interview with fighters on the May 14 fight card.

6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET – “Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN: Acosta vs. Rivera” – The live DAZN stream will also be available on the Golden Boy YouTube page.

FRIDAY, MAY 13TH, 2022

9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET – “Golden Boy Insider” – An exclusive feature interview with fighters on the May 14 fight card.

12:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. ET – Zurdo vs. Boesel: Preliminary Fight Card Ceremonial Weigh-in

1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET – Zurdo vs. Boesel: DAZN Fight Card Ceremonial Weigh-in

6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET – Golden Boy Camp House: John “Scrappy” Ramirez – Go behind the scenes during John Ramirez' training camp as he gets ready to fight for his regional title.

SATURDAY, MAY 14TH, 2022

1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET – Golden Boy Fight Night: Zurdo vs. Boesel: Preliminary Undercard

5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET – DAZN: Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs. Dominic Boesel Fight Night

Tickets for Zurdo vs Boesel are on sale now and are priced at $150, $75, $50 and $25 not including applicable service charges. Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, Toyota-arena.com, Goldenboypromotions.com or the Toyota Arena box office Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Zurdo vs. Boesel is a 12-round light heavyweight fight for the WBA Light Heavyweight Final Eliminator presented by Golden Boy in association with Zurdo Promotions and SES Boxing. The event is sponsored by Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle” and “BetOnline – Your Online Sportsbook Experts.” The fight will take place on Saturday, May 14, at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN worldwide.

Tickets for Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN: Acosta vs Rivera are on sale now and are priced at $45, $35 and $25 plus applicable facility fees and service charges. Tickets are available at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino box office, by calling 1-800-827-2946, or by purchasing online at www.fantasyspringsresort.com.

Acosta vs. Rivera is a 10-round flyweight fight presented by Golden Boy. The event is sponsored by Hennessy "Never Stop. Never Settle," and "BetOnline – Your Online Sportsbook Experts." The fight will take place on Thursday, May 12 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA, and will be streamed live worldwide on DAZNand on the Golden Boy Boxing Youtube.

