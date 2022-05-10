Don King Writes A Letter To Frank Warren Over Bryan vs. Dubois BT Sports Broadcast Rights

I love Frank Warren… Frank is a great promoter, but more importantly, Frank, like me,BELIEVES THAT OUR WORD AND INTEGRITY IS OUR BOND. THAT OUR WORD AND INTEGRITY ARE MORE IMPORTANT (TO OUR MANHOOD) THAN A CONTRACT. That is why, Frank safely took the liberty of PRE-ANNOUNCING BT SPORTS TV’S BROADCASTING OF THE WBA WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP TITLE FIGHT, TREVOR BRYAN VS DANIEL DUBOIS WITHOUT A SIGNED CONTRACT, WITHOUT FEAR OR APPREHENSION .

I am deeply honored and very proud to have worked together with Frank over the years, and to have worked together on some of the great promotions… HISTORY MAKING PROMOTIONS . Then, to be his friend who have helped him, with love, tolerance, and veracity. And then, watched him to grow and develop into A GREAT PROMOTER OF THE PEOPLE, WHO KEEPS HIS WORD.

DON KING