Don King Writes A Letter To Frank Warren Over Bryan vs. Dubois BT Sports Broadcast Rights
I love Frank Warren… Frank is a great promoter, but more importantly, Frank, like me,BELIEVES THAT OUR WORD AND INTEGRITY IS OUR BOND. THAT OUR WORD AND INTEGRITY ARE MORE IMPORTANT (TO OUR MANHOOD) THAN A CONTRACT. That is why, Frank safely took the liberty of PRE-ANNOUNCING BT SPORTS TV’S BROADCASTING OF THE WBA WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP TITLE FIGHT, TREVOR BRYAN VS DANIEL DUBOIS WITHOUT A SIGNED CONTRACT, WITHOUT FEAR OR APPREHENSION.
I am deeply honored and very proud to have worked together with Frank over the years, and to have worked together on some of the great promotions… HISTORY MAKING PROMOTIONS. Then, to be his friend who have helped him, with love, tolerance, and veracity. And then, watched him to grow and develop into A GREAT PROMOTER OF THE PEOPLE, WHO KEEPS HIS WORD.
DON KING