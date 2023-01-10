Errol Spence v Keith Thurman Slotted For April

You wanted Errol Spence versus Terence Crawford to decide supremacy at welterweight. That’s not in the cards, though, as word drops that we will see the Texan Spence return to the ring in April, to battle vet Keith Thurman.

ESPN reporter Mike Coppinger says a Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) v Thurman (30-1, 22 KOs) clash is likely to unfold in April. The Premier Boxing Champions main event would be offered on pay per view, site to be determined.

Spence is rated No 1 at 147 and Thurman, age 34, is slotted No 7 by RING. Thurman has been relatively inactive, he didn’t glove up in 2020 or 2021. “One Time” fought one time in 2022, bettering Mario Barrios UD12 in Vegas. Before that, he dropped a decision to ultra vet Manny Pacquiao, in July 2019.

This PBC pairing will be contested at 154 pounds, so it looks like the ship has sailed on deciding who’s the best at 147, Spence or Crawford. That fight not getting made is a double black eye for boxing.

The 32 year old Spence also hasn’t fought much of late either. In the ring, anyway—the fighter ducked death when he survived a hellacious car accident in October 2019.



Driving under the influence in Texas, he flipped his sports car and managed to live after being ejected.

In early December, Spence again dodged a vehicular bullet. An unlicensed teen smashed into the hitter, in Texas, and Spence emerged not much the worse for wear.