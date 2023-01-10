Connect with us

Announcements

Errol Spence v Keith Thurman Slotted For April

Announcements

Promoter Don King, Age 91, Presenting Bermane Stiverne-Jonathan Guidry

Announcements USA

Jared Cannonier Vs Sean Strickland Weigh-Ins: UFC Fight Night 216 All The News And Updates

Announcements USA

UFC Fight Night 216: Jared Cannonier Vs Sean Strickland Press Conference

Announcements USA

Jan Blachowicz Vs Magomed Ankalaev Weigh-Ins: UFC 282 All The News And Updates

Announcements USA

UFC 282: Jan Blachowicz Vs Magomed Ankalaev Press Conference

Announcements News

Hank Lundy v Shinard Bunch Tops Friday Fightnight Live

Announcements

When Does Gervonta Davis Fight Next

Announcements USA

Stephen Thompson Vs Kevin Holland Weigh-Ins: UFC Fight Night All The News And Updates

Announcements USA

UFC Fight Night: Stephen Thompson Vs Kevin Holland Press Conference

Announcements

Errol Spence v Keith Thurman Slotted For April

Published

5 hours ago

on

Errol Spence v Keith Thurman Slotted For April

You wanted Errol Spence versus Terence Crawford to decide supremacy at welterweight. That’s not in the cards, though, as word drops that we will see the Texan Spence return to the ring in April, to battle vet Keith Thurman.

ESPN reporter Mike Coppinger says a Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) v Thurman (30-1, 22 KOs) clash is likely to unfold in April. The Premier Boxing Champions main event would be offered on pay per view, site to be determined.

Spence is rated No 1 at 147 and Thurman, age 34, is slotted No 7 by RING. Thurman has been relatively inactive, he didn’t glove up in 2020 or 2021. “One Time” fought one time in 2022, bettering Mario Barrios UD12 in Vegas. Before that, he dropped a decision to ultra vet Manny Pacquiao, in July 2019.

Thurman doesn’t care for the characterization of him as a gatekeeper.

This PBC pairing will be contested at 154 pounds, so it looks like the ship has sailed on deciding who’s the best at 147, Spence or Crawford. That fight not getting made is a double black eye for boxing.

The 32 year old Spence also hasn’t fought much of late either. In the ring, anyway—the fighter ducked death when he survived a hellacious car accident in October 2019.

Spence is a lucky duck, having escaped two car crashes in three years.

Driving under the influence in Texas, he flipped his sports car and managed to live after being ejected.

In early December, Spence again dodged a vehicular bullet. An unlicensed teen smashed into the hitter, in Texas, and Spence emerged not much the worse for wear. 

Related Topics:

Editor/publisher Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the thought to be impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live since 2017. He now does work for PROBOX TV, the first truly global boxing network.

Continue Reading