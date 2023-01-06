Connect with us

Announcements

Promoter Don King, Age 91, Presenting Bermane Stiverne-Jonathan Guidry

Announcements USA

Jared Cannonier Vs Sean Strickland Weigh-Ins: UFC Fight Night 216 All The News And Updates

Announcements USA

UFC Fight Night 216: Jared Cannonier Vs Sean Strickland Press Conference

Announcements USA

Jan Blachowicz Vs Magomed Ankalaev Weigh-Ins: UFC 282 All The News And Updates

Announcements USA

UFC 282: Jan Blachowicz Vs Magomed Ankalaev Press Conference

Announcements News

Hank Lundy v Shinard Bunch Tops Friday Fightnight Live

Announcements

When Does Gervonta Davis Fight Next

Announcements USA

Stephen Thompson Vs Kevin Holland Weigh-Ins: UFC Fight Night All The News And Updates

Announcements USA

UFC Fight Night: Stephen Thompson Vs Kevin Holland Press Conference

Announcements

Cyborg Tops Undercard For Terence Crawford vs David Avanesyan

Announcements

Promoter Don King, Age 91, Presenting Bermane Stiverne-Jonathan Guidry

Published

19 hours ago

on

Promoter Don King, Age 91, Presenting Bermane Stiverne-Jonathan Guidry

The high haired boxing deal-maker Don King, inimitable and ever loquacious, has yet another event planned for the boxing public, as he continues his relatively high volume of content creation.

On January 21, King presents a fighter who is himself notable for his longevity within this sphere, heavyweight Bermane Stiverne, age 44, who is to meet 33 year old Jonathan Guidry in Miami, Florida.

Don King has a fondness for Stiverne, who is 44 years old.

Below is a release sharing more details on this card, his fourth in a two year span. DK had a high work rate until 2015. He didn't put out a single card in 2016 or 2017. There were two DKP specials in 2018 and nothing in 2019 and 2021. Boxing's Barnum featured Stiverne versus Trevor Bryan on a comeback card which ran on Jan. 29, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. A six bout card one year later ran on DAZN. In his last foray, on June 11, 2022, King put his kid Bryan up against Daniel Dubois, and the Brit heavyweight stopped Bryan in round four of their WBA world heavyweight title bout. Colin Morrison wrote up the tango for NYFIGHTS.

Don King, age 91, is holding a pro boxing card on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Miami, Florida

Will there be a fighter from Ukraine on the Don King card?

MIAMI, FL (January 5, 2023)—The world’s greatest boxing promoter, Don King, is returning to Casino Miami Jai Alai with another sensational championship card, “The Clash of the Champions!  Let Freedom Ring!”, on Saturday, January 21.

The card will be highlighted by the WBA NABA Gold Heavyweight Championship as NABA Gold Heavyweight Champion Jonathan Guidry (18-1-2, 10 KOs) of Dulac, LA will be risking his title against former WBC Heavyweight Champion Bermane Stiverne (25-5-1, 21 KOs) from Las Vegas, NV via Canada.

Tickets for the championship card are priced at $25, $50 and floor ringside are $100.  VIP tables will be sold at $2,500.   Tickets are available and can be purchased online at https://playcasinomiami.com.   The card will also be presented steaming live on www.donking.com and www.Itube247.com

Doors for the Don King card will open at 6 p.m. and the action will begin at 7 p.m.

Guidry is coming off a sensational performance against tough Dacarree Scott.  Guidry won a tough battle with Scott and sent him to the canvas at 2:01 of the seventh round to claim the NABA Gold Heavyweight title on June 11, 2022 at Casino Miami Jai-Alai.

Guidry had started the year suffering his first loss after 17 straight victories as a professional, losing a split decision and the WBA Championship to Trevor Bryan in Warren, Ohio on Jan. 29.

Stiverne, like Guidry, lost his last fight to Trevor Bryan for the WBA Heavyweight Championship on Jan. 29, 2021 at the Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida. On this Don King card, Bryan floored Stiverne twice, the last coming with 1:27 of the 11th round when referee Frank Gentile called a halt to the proceedings.

Seven other undercard bouts will be announced soon.

Related Topics:

Editor/publisher Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the thought to be impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live since 2017. He now does work for PROBOX TV, the first truly global boxing network.

Continue Reading