Don King Out Of Hospital, Promoting Cruiserweights

Don King, an American invention never to be replicated, is 91 years old, and still plying his trade.

Boxing’s Barnum was rumored to be facing a health issue, and in a hospital earlier in the week. I spoke to someone in the know, who told me yes, DK was admitted and stayed overnight but was discharged and is back home, sounding and seeming in good shape.

The Deerfield Beach, Florida resident/ex con turned fight game plotter and planner in fact announced a new signing, WBC Silver Cruiserweight Champion Noel Mikaelyan, a 32-year-old German with a 26-2 (11 KOs) mark.

“The fantastic WBC Silver Cruiserweight Champion, Noel Mikaelyan, believes that there is no one out there he can’t beat,” said Don King, who also promotes the current WBC Cruiserweight World Champion Ilunga Makabu, in a release. “Both of these two super great WBC Super Cruiserweight Champions feel they are the world’s best. My mission has always been to give the people what they want and pit the best against the best. What a super sensational attraction that would be if these two fighters would eventually meet.”

“I’m excited to sign with the legendary Don King, a true icon and a trailblazer who has promoted some of the biggest stars in the world of boxing,” said Mikaelyan, a native of Armenia who’d been under the Probellum banner. “I believe Don is perfectly suited to guide my career and give me the opportunities and platform to become a world champion and realize my dreams. I can’t wait to fight under the DKP banner.”

The 32-year-old German has only two blemishes in his professional career of 28 bouts. His record stands at 26-2 with 11 KOs. In his last start, Mikaelyan beat Youri Kalenga of Congo for the vacant WBC silver strap. He’d previously impressed watchers when he took on Mairis Briedis in a World Boxing Super Series season two quarterfinal, with analysts BJ Flores and Ray Flores both stating that Mikaelyan deserved the nod after 12 rounds. The judges didn’t concur.

A busy jab, sharp countering, solid work inside—Mikaelyan’s skill set is of a caliber which enables him to be one of King’s men in the sunset period of the promoters’ lengthy tenure in the promotional arena.