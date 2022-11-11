Adesanya Vs Pereira Weigh-Ins: UFC 281 In NY All The News And Updates Are Here

UFC 281 press conference was fun to watch, and the Saturday event is going to be the fireworks. For more info about UFC 281 full card, please click here. But there is one final step before the fighters square off tomorrow – UFC 281 weigh-in. Two title fights are coming up, so the main and co-main event will not allow 1-pound up on the scales.

UFC 281 Weigh-In Time

UFC weigh-in today kicks off at 9 AM ET (3 PM CET). You can watch it on the official UFC YouTube channel. Please take a look at UFC 281 weigh-in results.

Israel Adesanya, the first half of the main event, hit the scale. Pereira was on point too, so the 185-pound main event title bout is official now. Also, the co-main event of the evening is official, as both Esparza and Zhang were on point today.

OFFICIAL: Carla Esparza (114.8) and Zhang Weili (114.8) are set for their strawweight title clash after making weight. #UFC281 | Full story: https://t.co/VKJYSMgYnI pic.twitter.com/syS7rj7qat — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) November 11, 2022

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 PM ET, 4 AM CET)

UFC Middleweight Championship (185 pounds): Israel Adesanya (185) vs. Alex Pereira (184.6)

UFC Strawweight Championship (115 pounds): Carla Esparza (114.8) vs. Weili Zhang (114.8)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Dustin Poirier (155.8) vs. Michael Chandler (156)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Frankie Edgar (135.6) vs. Chris Gutierrez (136)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Dan Hooker (155.8) vs. Claudio Puelles (155.2)

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET, 2 AM CET, UFC on Fight Pass, ESPN+/ESPNews)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Renato Moicano (155.8) vs. Brad Riddell (155.6)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Dominick Reyes (205.4) vs. Ryan Spann (206.6)* – missed the scale

Flyweight (125 pounds): Erin Blanchfield (125) vs. Molly McCann (125.4)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Andre Petroski (185.8) vs. Wellington Turman (185.2)

Early Prelims (6 PM ET, midnight CET, UFC on Fight Pass, ESPN+)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Ottman Azaitar (155.6) vs. Matt Frevola (154.8)

Strawweight (115 pounds): Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115.6) vs. Silvana Gómez Juárez (115.6)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Mike Trizano (147.6)** – missed the scale vs. Seung Woo Choi (145.6)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Julio Arce (135.8) vs. Montel Jackson (135.8)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Carlos Ulberg (205.2) vs. Nicolae Negumereanu (206)

Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira’s weigh-in was entertaining, despite Ryan Spann and Mike Trizano didn't hit the scale. Don’t forget to watch UFC 281, it starts on Saturday at 6 PM ET and brings tons of high-level combats!