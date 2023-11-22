Demetrius Andrade Boxing Record: The Most Avoided Man In Boxing

Many boxing fans have accused Saul Canelo Alvarez of dodging David Benavidez but the WBC interim super middleweight champion isn’t the only fighter being dodged.

The Demetrius Andrade boxing record is a very good one but ‘Boo Boo’ might have even more scalps on his resume if it wasn’t for how avoided some believe he is, with Tyson Fury anointing the two-weight world champ as the sport’s most avoided man.

Demetrius Andrade Boxing Record (Amateur): 60 – 12 – 0

As an amateur, Andrade built a very good reputation in America, starting from his debut in 2003, before going on to have international success.

He won the United States Amateur Boxing Championships in 2005, repeating the trick the following year and also adding the National Golden Gloves title. He won a second National Golden Gloves in 2007, although injury denied him the chance to go for a hat-trick of US Amateur Boxing titles.

His first success on the international stage came later that year winning the gold medal at World Amateur Boxing Championships.

In 2008 he defeated fellow future world champion Keith Thurman to qualify for the Olympics in Beijing, but would suffer a controversial defeat in the quarter-finals, ending his amateur career.

Demetrius Andrade Record (Professional): 32 – 0 – 0

The Demetrius Andrade record is even more impressive in the paid ranks, with the man from Providence, Rhode Island going into Saturday’s fight with an unblemished record.

Boo Boo made his professional debut in October 2008, winning his first few fights easily. He fought twice in March 2009, stopping both Tom Joseph and Arnulfo Javier Romero in a three-week period.

Andrade dominated the light middleweight division, putting together his first 19 wins in pretty easy fashion, with only six fights going the distance and all of those by unanimous decision.

His first split-decision win came against Vanes Martirosyan for the vacant WBO light middleweight title, his first world gold.

Andrade beat Brian Rose in his first title defense and expected to set up a fight with a big name but was stripped of his title after a match-up with Jermell Charlo fell through.

On his return to the ring after a six-month absence, the former Olympian became the mandatory challenger for Charlo’s WBC title but instead fought, and beat, WBA Regular champion Jack Culcay.

He didn’t stick around as champion long though, vacating his belt to move up to middleweight, defeating Alantez Fox on debut in the division.

The former two-time light middleweight champion added gold at 160 lbs when he defeated Walter Kautondokwa for the vacant WBO middleweight world title, in October 2018.

He would defend that belt on five occasions, against Artur Akavov, Maciej Sulecki, Luke Keeler, Liam Williams and Jason Quigley before vacating the belt to move up in weight again.

After 14 months without a fight, he defeated Demond Nicholson in January 2023, setting up this weekend’s WBC interim super middleweight title fight against Benavidez.

Demetrius Andrade: Avoided Or Avoider?

With no huge names on the Demetrius Andrade boxing record, it has been suggested that up to now Andrade has been dodged, including by Canelo.

However, controversially, the 35-year-old pulled out of the Charlo fight the first time citing purse issues.

He chose not to fight Charlo again, or Erislany Lara, in order to go after a lesser title.

The WBO allowed him to delay a fight with undefeated mandatory challenger Janibek Alimkhanuly to attempt to win a world title at super middleweight, and eventually take on Canelo.

When a fight with Zach Parker first fell through Andrade chose to vacate his belt rather than face Alimkhanuly to arrange the Parker fight, only to pull out due to purse issues.