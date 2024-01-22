Dobson Chatter Has Conor Benn Thinking Early KO

Conor Benn is an interesting case. He’s doing his second straight fight in America, because his standing in his homeland is iffy.

Benn stepped in a PED quagmire, while readying himself for an Oct 2022 fight with Chris Eubank Jr.

The Brit boxer is trying to work through it, by going around the matter, sort of.

The British Boxing Board wants to hash it out with Benn, but the fighter has found Florida and now Las Vegas to be more welcoming.

Benn has warned Feb 3 foe Peter Dobson that he’s bringing ‘sheer violence’ to The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday February 3, live on DAZN.

Benn (22-0, 14 KOs) returned from a 17-month hiatus in Orlando, Florida, in September with a ten-round win over Rodolfo Orozco.

I am truly intrigued with this match. Dobson (16-0, 9 KOs) is a NY native.

“I never thought I would fight in Las Vegas, let alone headline, so it’s nothing but a blessing,” said Benn. “I’ve got a lot of supporters in America, and I know that people will be traveling over to see me. I sit back and count my blessings, England is my home, and I can’t wait for the homecoming, but at the same time I am embracing every step of this journey. It’s all part of the story and I am excited about what is to come.

“I’m going to make an example of him. He can do the talking. Talk as much as you want, the outcome will be the same. Delusion is one hell of a thing and there’s a fine line between delusion and confidence. I know what I am bringing in and that’s sheer violence, sheer brutality, sheer spite. Whatever he does, I do better, and I am going in there to handle business and deal with him in serious fashion.

“First Orlando and now fighting in Sin City, it’s great to fight in the States and get my name out there over there.

“Obviously, I’m not my dad. It’s evident to see. I am Conor Benn, that’s that. What he’s said is nothing I haven’t heard before, if he wants to talk that talk, fair play. Talk is cheap, I take no notice of it but when I get in the ring, I express every bit of feeling I have in me.

So, he can keep talking, it’ll just make me want to end the fight early. I’m going in there to dismantle him and remind everyone who’s who and what’s what.

“I’m coming for it early and when I see an opportunity, I take it, that’s who I am. I take the shots I see, I don’t pull back, I don’t pitter-patter, I’m going in there to iron him out, that’s who I am, and I can’t help it. If I see one split-second of pain or weakness, I make sure he knows I’ve seen it.

“I don’t watch my opponents, I leave that to Tony, I am confident in what I do and my ability. So, I don’t know much about Peter, but I know that I am one hell of a fighter, I’m powerful, extremely determined and full of grit. I punch like a horse’s kick, so good luck to him.”

On the undercard, Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams (15-0 10 KOs) goes against Florida-based Irishman Connor Coyle (20-0 9 KOs) for the for the WBA International and IBF North American titles.