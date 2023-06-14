Announcements

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

on

Chordale Booker Tops Aug 12 CES Show

CES Boxing returns to the Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, August 12th for a night of boxing, with junior middleweight prospect Chordale Booker topping the card.

The card will include a newly crowned champion, several prospects, and a hall-of-famer in action.

Tickets on sale now at ticketmaster.com or CESFights.com.

Follow us on social media to stay up with the latest matchups and fight news.

In a title fight, Stamford, CT’s Chordale “The Gift” Booker (19-1, 8 KOs) returns to the Mohegan Sun Arena for the third consecutive time following his spectacular knockout of Daniel Aduku in April to win the vacant WBC Silver junior middleweight title.

CHORDALE Booker

Chordale Booker rated No. 35 by WBC at 154

Fans will also be treated to 5-time, 2 division world champion Jaime “The Hurricane” Clampitt (24-6-2, 7 KOs), as she continues her hall-of-fame career in an 8 round super featherweight bout.

A pair of undefeated prospects from Springfield, MA will also be in action. Junior middleweight Anthony “ATV” Velasquez (12-0-1, 11 KOs) looks to make a statement in his first bout after an 8-round draw in April at the Mohegan Sun.

Plus, middleweight Jalen Renaud (9-0, 3 KOs) faces Portland, Maine’s Casey James Streeter (10-2-1, 4 KOs) in a middleweight slugfest.

Power punching prospect Michael “The Savage” Kimbel (2-0, 2 KOs) of Waterbury, CT, continues his assault on the super lightweight division, seeking his 3rd knockout in as many bouts.

INFORMATION

CES Boxing is one of the top promotions on the East Coast. Founded in 1992 by Jimmy Burchfield Sr., CES Boxing has promoted many world class fighters, including Jamaine Ortiz, Juiseppe Cusumano, Hank Lundy, Vinny Paz, Peter Manfredo, Mariusz Wach, Jason Estrada, Matt Godfrey, and Ray Oliveira.

CES Boxing has promoted such super fights as “The Thriller on Triller: Tyson v Jones Jr.” and “The Contender: Manfredo v Pemberton”.

ABOUT MOHEGAN SUN ARENA

Mohegan Sun Arena finished 2021 with its first “#1 Indoor Arena” ranking for its capacity in the world according to Pollstar and VenuesNow, ranked among the top 10 venues in the U.S. regardless of size based on ticket sales, and was named “2021 Innovator of the Year” by Celebrity Access for its ViacomCBS residency.

In recent years, the “Most Beloved Venue in America” has also been the “#1 Casino Venue in the World,” “#1 Social Media Venue in the World” and a seven – time national award – winner for “Arena of the Year.” For more information on concerts and other great events, visit Mohegan Sun.

For information on this week’s schedule, call the Entertainment and Special Events hotline at 1.888.226.7711.

