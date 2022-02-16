Boxing Returns To Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady In April

Schenectady, NY (February 15, 2022) – For the first time since September of 2017, professional boxing returns to Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Presented by Star Boxing®, the action-packed seven card fight night includes an epic battle for the WBC Continental Americas & NABA Gold Cruiserweight Title featuring Italy’s Simone Federici (18-2-1 8KO’s) and Ukraine native Lyubomyr Pinchuk (14-2-1 8KO’s).

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 15 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $50 and will be available NOW at RiversCasino.com/Schenectady. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the fights start at 8 p.m.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Capital Region fight fans what’s sure to be an unforgettable night of boxing action,” said Rivers Casino & Resort General Manager Rick Richards. “Star Boxing always puts on a spectacular show, with an amazing lineup of fighters, and this is a going to be a night fight fans will not want to miss.”

In addition to the Federici vs. Pinchuk Cruiserweight title fight, the fight nights undercard is packed with a stellar lineup. It includes a 6-round Light Heavyweight repeat battle between Dublin, Ireland’s own Tony Browne (5-1 1KO) and battle tested Italian, Matteo Deiana; an 8-round Super Lightweight bout featuring Omar “The Beast” Bordoy Jr. (11-1 3KO’s) and Victor Rabei (11-0 4KO’s); and more non-stop action with undefeated Irish Super Lightweight Ryan O’Rourke (8-0 1KO), Liverpool New York Super Lightweight prospect Bryce Mills (7-1 4KO’s), Super Welterweight prospect Wendy Toussaint (12-1 5KO’s) and welterweight prospect and son of boxing legend Roberto Duran, Robert Duran Jr. (9-1 7KO’s).

“We are thrilled to bring professional boxing to Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady on April 9,” said Star Boxing President and CEO Joe DeGuardia. “Star Boxing brings action packed, fan friendly fights from the opening bell. Be sure to join us and experience a terrific event!”

The Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady Event Center is just steps away from the casino gaming floor and The Landing Hotel. For more details about upcoming entertainment, and to make reservations at The Landing Hotel, please visit RiversCasino.com/Schenectady.

The Rivers Casino fight card is presented by Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing on April 9,

2022 at Rivers Casino & Resort in Schenectady, NY.

Bouts subject to change