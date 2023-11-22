Benavidez vs Andrade Tickets: Prices, Packages and Where to Buy

The Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas plays host to a huge fight on Saturday night as two undefeated fighters go head-to-head and the good news is, Benavidez vs Andrade tickets are still available.

Interim WBC super middleweight champion Benavidez is hoping to keep hold of his crown to set up a fight with Saul Canelo Alvarez, whilst former two-weight champion Andrade looks to add a title in a third division.

We’ll give you all the information you need to know ahead of this weekend’s big event in Vegas.

Benavidez vs Andrade Tickets: Everything You Need To Know For This Weekend’s Boxing

The venue, formerly known as Mandalay Bay Events Center, has been home to some of boxing’s biggest fights and Benavidez vs Andrade tickets will certainly give you access to another of those.

Despite the fact the venue holds just 12,000 people and this fight could determine who Canelo Alvarez fights in the future, there are still plenty of tickets available for this one.

AXS.com is the official home of tickets for the fight card and Benavidez vs Andrade tickets start at $79, to sit in the second tier.

There are also seats available at $104 and $154 in the same tier but with a better view of the action.

In the first tier, fans can pay $204, $254 and $304 for the world title fight and there are even seats available on the floor.

Whilst the sections closest to the ring are sold out, fight fans can pay $504 to sit as close to six rows from the front.

You’ll definitely want to order your Benavidez vs Andrade fight tickets before they’re all sold out ahead of Saturday night’s main event.

Benavidez vs Andrade: Someone’s 0 Has Got To Go

In recent years in boxing, some have become too overly obsessed with being undefeated fighters, but it’s worth getting Benavidez vs Andrade tickets just to see who ends up with an L on their record.

Benavidez has earned a reputation as being one of the most dangerous boxers in the super middleweight division, winning the WBC belt from Anthony Dirrell back in September 2019.

He was later stripped of the title for missing weight but he is now the interim champion and waiting to fight Canelo.

Many have accused the Mexican of dodging a fight with the 26-year-old from Arizona, especially with the champion wanting to step up to light heavyweight to challenge Dimitri Bivol for a second time.

In ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade, the interim champion has a very live opponent, with the challenger having put together a 32-0 record.

The 35-year-old has won world titles at light middleweight and middleweight and is looking for a chance at a third weight division.

It’s an extremely interesting fight and it’s almost certain someone’s 0 will have disappeared come the conclusion.

It’s definitely worth investing in Benavidez vs Andrade tickets for Saturday night, and they are still available if you want to watch some world-class action from the Las Vegas strip.