Benavidez vs Andrade: Date, Site, Platform Information

Benavidez vs Andrade is set. Yes, it's been a good year for fight fans getting fights they've asked for, and this matchup is one for the hardcores, who've wanted to see how skilled pugilist Demetrius Andrade truly stands among his peers.

Undefeated two-time super middleweight world champion David Benavídez defends the interim WBC super middleweight title against unbeaten two-division world champion Demetrius Andrade headlining a SHOWTIME PPV on Saturday, November 25 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Here is info from a Benavidez vs Andrade release sent out by planners:

Benavidez vs. Andrade is one of the most compelling matches in the super middleweight division, pitting two undefeated boxers with world championship pedigrees and intriguingly combative and difficult styles to solve, as Benavidez is a come-forward, hard-nosed warrior, while Andrade is a master technician of the sweet science.

Tickets for the Benavidez vs Andrade live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and Sampson Boxing, are on sale now and available through AXS.com.

“Saturday, November 25 is going to be a holiday feast for boxing fans, with high-stakes matchups from top to bottom, all headlined by one of boxing’s most dangerous stars in David Benavídez taking on his most accomplished foe to date in Demetrius Andrade,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions.

“This will be another night that promises start to finish fireworks on SHOWTIME PPV and live in the boxing capital of the world in Las Vegas.”

Sampson Likes Benavidez vs Andrade

“Just like David Benavidez, Demetrius Andrade is a fighter nobody wants to face, so it’s very exciting that these two bogeymen of boxing will be facing each other on November 25,” said Sampson Lewkowicz of Sampson Boxing.

“I expect in Benavidez vs Andrade that Demetrius to come with his best because of the huge opportunity that will await the winner of this fight. I give David Benavidez all of the credit for once again proving that he will fight anyone at any time. He is a true champion and this will be another great fight.”

“Benavidez vs Andrade is a career-defining matchup of two of the most avoided and skilled fighters in boxing whose desire to be great and will to win should push them both to be at their best on Nov. 25,” said Stephen Espinoza, President, Sports & Event Programming, Showtime Networks Inc. “This event continues a torrid run of big events on SHOWTIME PPV and will include an undercard of competitive, compelling fights that have become the standard for SHOWTIME PPV events.”

The 26-year-old undefeated Benavídez (27-0, 23 KOs) returns after besting longtime rival Caleb Plant via unanimous decision in a SHOWTIME PPV slugfest from March.

Our Gayle Falkenthal covered the Benavidez win over Plant.

Benavídez became the youngest-ever 168-pound world champion at just 20-years-old when he defeated Ronald Gavril by split decision for the vacant WBC title in 2017. A Phoenix-native who now lives and trains in Seattle, Washington, Benavidez has stamped his place in the super middleweight division with knockout power in both hands and improving ring savvy with each fight.

When he was 15 years old, Benavídez went from weighing 250 pounds to a boxing prodigy under the watchful eye of his father and trainer, Jose, Sr., and his brother and veteran contender Jose Jr., as he famously held his own in sparring against middleweight champions Gennady Golovkin and Peter Quillin as a teenager.

Prior to Benavidez vs Andrade event, Benavídez rode a string of six straight knockout victories heading into the bout against Plant, including KOs of former world champions Anthony Dirrell and David Lemieux.

“I’m really excited to come back again and fight on pay-per-view,” said Benavidez. “Andrade is a slick fighter, but I’m the bigger, stronger and better boxer. I know the kind of fight that fans expect from me, so I’m putting in the work every day so that I can step into the ring on November 25 and go for the knockout. I’m coming to show everyone why I’m ‘El Monstruo’ at 168 pounds.”

A 2008 U.S. Olympian from Providence, Rhode Island, Andrade (32-0, 19 KOs) captured world titles at 154 and 160-pounds with sublime precision punching and defensive prowess as he fights for the second time at 168 pounds.

As we count down to Benavidez vs Andrade, we recall the 35-year-old first captured a 154-pound title with a 2013 victory over Vanes Martirosyan, winning another belt at the weight class by defeating Jack Culcay in 2017, before moving up to middleweight. Andrade won a dominant decision over Walter Kautondokwa in October 2018 to win a vacant world title at 160 pounds, before putting together a string of five consecutive title defenses.

Andrade debuted at 168 pounds in January, dropping Demond Nicholson twice on his way to a shutout unanimous decision.

Andrade has been off radar, more than deserved, probably, for awhile. Excerpt from our coverage of his win over Demond:

Demetrius Andrade took on Demond Nicholson in a super middleweight battle to kick off the pay per view portion of the Gervonta Davis-topped card from Capitol Arena in Washington, DC. In his first super middle outing, “Boo Boo” looked in typical form. He showed real good ring generalship, knocked Nicholson down three times, including in the tenth and final round, and exited with a UD10.

If you want to quibble, you’d have hoped Andrade had showed the fire, fury and volume we saw in round one, maintained that, and delivered a “message” with the superiority he showed. As it was, the outing has to be seen as moderately impressive; the judges saw it 100-88, times three.

The 168 pound tussle featured a 26-4-1 Nicholson, age 29, fighting out of Maryland. Andrade, from Rhode Island, age 34, entered at 31-0. Benavidez vs Andrade is Nov. 25.

Demetrius Andrade started out fiery, he had Nicholson in clinching mode in round one. Boo Boo looked peppy to start the second, his hands were active and down went Nicholson, at 1:17 mark. A jab and a push capped a crisp combo, but replay showed it was also a matter of balance.

In the third, Andrade came from underneath, his hand speed at 34 still high level.

In round four, Demetrius Andrade looked to be in cruise control mode, which is par for his course. He did sit down on some shots, looking like he did want to give fans something to chatter about, but no, not very frequently. In the fifth, Andrade went on his butt, was it off a punch or a slip? Nicholson went aggressive, and Andrade acted with more caution. By the last portion of the round, Andrade looked eyes clear and back in form. Replay showed technically it should have been scored a knockdown, because of a body blow that affected his balance.



In round six, Andrade used distance, popped, moved, and acted in control. Nicholson’s jab, though, did indeed make the New England vet blink twice. In round seven, Andrade knocked Nicholson to the mat, off a hold n hit move. Benavidez vs Andrade is on PPV.

In the eighth, Nicholson waited and watched too much, as he had every prior round, too often. He’d heard that from his corner, in so many words, in between rounds earlier. In the ninth, the crowd buzzed when Demetrius Andrade flurried to start the round. He got a knockdown in the final frame, to his credit, he showed he wanted to give good bang for the buck.



Andrade is thinking he can get big bouts, with David Benavidez, Caleb Plant, Jermall Charlo and company doing their thing at 168 on the PBC side of the street.

And look at this, we recognized Boo Boo's skills a full ten years ago…and he's been waiting for breakout opportunities since!

Back to the release hyping the Benavidez vs Andrade event: Before turning pro, Andrade was a prolific amateur, winning the World Amateur Championship once and the U.S. Amateur Championship twice, while racking up victories against pro champions Keith Thurman, Daniel Jacobs, Shawn Porter and Austin Trout.

“I’m having a great training camp and I can’t wait for November 25,” said Andrade of the Benavidez vs Andrade main event.

“I expect myself and David Benavidez to bring our best on fight night and give the fans a memorable matchup. I have the tools and ability to beat anybody, and I’ll win this fight because of the confidence I have in my skills.”