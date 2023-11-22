Benavidez vs Andrade Press Conference Ends Up Being Respectful Affair

The Benavidez vs Andrade press conference that took place on Tuesday, November 25th set the stage for what's sure to be two fast-faced, fan-friendly fights between four warriors.

While one of the two fights that were featured during this Benavidez vs Andrade press conference displayed some bad blood, the faceoffs that took place — which will bring Benavidez vs Andrade news — at the press conference's conclusion showed that, despite any harsh words, there's still respect between all of these boxers at the end of the day.

Respect Between Rivals at Benavidez vs Andrade Press Conference

Any words between the two main event fighters of the Benavidez vs Andrade press conference — David Benavidez and Demetrius Andrade — were rooted in respect. While each fighter asserted that they're expecting a knockout finish (and perhaps a hospital visit for their adversary), both sides acknowledged and thanked the other, because without both parties, this fight would not have been made possible.

Which is not to say that this press conference wasn't short of entertainment. In fact, Demetrius Andrade stole the show with his infamous humor, relying heavily on randomness and vocal impressions, which even got the ever-stoic David Benavidez to crack up at a couple different points.

Once Benavidez and Andrade faced off at the conclusion of the event, it was Andrade who was still doing all the talking — and he must have been saying something funny, because he made David Benavidez crack a smile, shake his hand, and embrace him after the faceoff ended. Both main event fighters proved that there doesn't need to be bad blood in order to stir excitement for a big-time fight.

You can always expect @BooBooAndrade to say something wild: "We gonna beat up Lord lord Farquaad over there, you know what I'm sayin? If you guys know what that is then you know, and if you don't you don't."



All the games are over Saturday. Order #BenavidezAndrade now! pic.twitter.com/wxtIJnqCl2 — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) November 21, 2023

Charlo and Benavidez Jr Exchange Heated Words

Although the Benavidez vs Andrade Press Conference main event fighters showed nothing but respect, there was no love lost in the Benavidez Jr vs Charlo co-main event.

In fact, Jose Benavidez Jr stood up in his seat multiple times throughout the press conference and walked toward Jermall Charlo, and was prodding him to stand up so they could square off right then and there. Instead of obliging, Charlo asserted that Benavidez Jr was “small minded”, and that he won't be worried about him at all in the ring come Saturday.

While addressing the media, Charlo — who has been out of action since June 2021, when he defeated Juan Macias Montiel via unanimous decision — claimed, “I'm here baby, I'm BACK!” which drummed up much excitement between those in attendance.

Now that the Benavidez vs Andrade Press Conference is in the rearview mirror, we must wait until Saturday to see which of these four elite fighters will reign supreme in the ring. While we know that David Benavidez, the main event headliner, was hoping for his next fight to be against Canelo Alvarez after defeating Caleb Plant in March, a dominant victory over Demetrius Andrade should ensure that Canelo is next up for him.