Benavidez vs Andrade Full Fight Card: Enough Title Matches To Make Us Excited

After Benavidez and Andrade were avoided by all top fighters in their weight class, they announced a match between them for the Interim WBC Super Middleweight Title. Here is everything you need to know about the Benavidez vs Andrade full fight card.

Benavidez vs Andrade Full Fight Card: What To Expect

While the main event may be disappointing to some, this will be an interesting card nonetheless. Several bouts will have a title on the line and there will be a total of 12 fights on the card.

Starting with the main event, David Benavidez looks to end Andrade's unbeaten streak and establish himself as the next contender to meet Canelo Alvarez. Both fighters are unbeaten and also former champions in two weight classes. However, what should be mentioned is the massive age gap between them – Andrade is 9 years older than Benavidez. Overall, this should be a long fight. Benavidez will be looking for the KO and Andrade will be as defensive as possible, as always.

The co-main event is interesting because it will feature David's older brother – Jose Benavidez Jr. While this will be a non-title WBC match, it will be a huge step forward for both fighters if they win. For your information, Charlo is the current WBC Middleweight World Champion and his record is 32-0-0 next to the 28-2-1 of Benavidez.

Earlier on the Benavidez vs Andrade full fight card, we will see Subriel Matias in a voluntary title defense against the mandatory challenger Shohjahon Ergashev. Matias won the vacant IBF Junior Welterweight Title in February 2023 and has not fought since then. This could be the fight of the evening as we have two fighters with extremely aggressive styles. Matias has a record of 19-1-0 and won all matches by KOs. His opponent remains unbeaten with 23 wins and won 20 by knockouts.

In the match before them, WBA Super Featherweight Champion Hector Garcia will also face a mandatory challenger – Lamont Roach. Garcia won the belt in August 2022 and has not defended it since. Roach is the number-one ranked contender in this weight class.

Right now, Hector Garcia has a record of 16-1-0. His first defeat came earlier this year when he faced Gervonta Davis for the WBA (Regular) Lightweight Title. His opponent has a record of 23-1-1 and his only defeat came in a title match against Jamel Herring for the WBO Super Featherweight Championship in 2019.

Premier Boxing Champions Fight Night: Benavidez vs Andrade Full Fight Card

• Interim WBC Super Middleweight Title: David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade

• Middleweight: Jermall Charlo vs. Jose Benavidez Jr.

• IBF World Super Lightweight Title: Subriel Matias vs. Shohjahon Ergashev

• WBA World Super Featherweight Title: Hector Luis Garcia vs. Lamont Roach

• Super Lightweight: Sergey Lipinets vs. Michel Rivera

• Super Featherweight: Pablo Vicente vs. Muhammadkhuja Yaqubov

• Light Middleweight: Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Alexis Salazar Flores

• Super Middleweight: Daniel Blancas vs. Raiko Santana

• Super Lightweight: Israel Mercardo vs. Wesley Rivers

• Featherweight: Curmel Moton vs. Hunter Turbyfill

• Lightweight: Jabin Chollet vs. Jorge Perez

• Welterweight: Alex Holley vs. Allen Medina

While the women's boxing event in Dublin between Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor this week is promising, we definitely think that this is the best boxing event to watch this weekend. Apart from the main event which could let us down, we expect a thrilling fight card and perhaps some shocking results.