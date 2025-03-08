Benavidez vs Andrade Purse: Record Paychecks for Both Fighters?

Another undefeated fighter will lose his streak for the first time this week. We are talking about the WBC Interim Super Middleweight Title match between David Benavidez and Demetrius Andrade. One of the biggest talents in boxing against a mighty veteran. Such a massive event calls for a big payout, right? Here is everything we know about the Benavidez vs Andrade purse.

Benavidez vs Andrade Purse: Here’s How Much the Former Champions Are Expected to Earn

If you remember a year ago during the early talks about a potential fight between these men, the promoter of David Benavidez said that he wants to get a career-high purse.

In an interview, he said that Benavidez would fight Andrade for at least $7 million. In fact, we believe that the exact words were “well-over $7 million”. This was a strange statement when Benavidez has never earned that amount for a fight, not even close.

Why did he make such a questionable statement? If you follow this weight class, you will know that Demetrius Andrade has been one of the most avoided fighters for years. Some would say that he is one of the most boring boxers to watch. Benavidez’s promoter literally said that Andrade brings nothing to the table and this is why his client has to get paid big to fight him.

When you look at the previous fight earnings of “The Mexican Monster”, you can’t expect $7 million. We do not have the official numbers for all of his matches but we definitely know how much he earned for his last couple of bouts.

Check it out. He reportedly earned just $350,000 when he met Davis Lemieux for the Interim title in 2022. Of course, these are the fight purse numbers. He definitely got paid way more for the win.

His last match from March 2023 was far more profitable for Benavidez. The exact numbers are unclear but he earned a minimum of $3 million for showing up. Again, his post-fight bonuses are unknown.

We expect the Mexican to earn the bigger percentage of the Benavidez vs Andrade purse but once again, those $7 million are a bit unrealistic.

Demetrius Andrade is almost a decade older than his opponent but his numbers have hardly ever reached the 3-4 million that Benavidez earned against Caleb Plant. He has hardly ever been paid more than $1.5 million and we think that his contract will revolve around this number again.

David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade: Here’s Why You Don’t Want To Miss This Match

Both fighters have had interesting career paths and both have been the champions of different organizations. In Benavidez’s case, he is a two-time former WBC Super Middleweight Champion. Unfortunately for him, he missed both chances to certify himself in this weight class. He was stripped of his championship on two occasions.

Back in 2018, he failed the administrative drug test by VADA and tested positive for cocaine. Later on, he won the belt again but missed weight on his first title defense and was stripped again. And the most interesting fact is that he remains unbeaten with 27 wins in 27 professional fights. And he is only 26 years old, so he has at least another ten years at this top level of boxing.

His opponent, as mentioned above, has always been underappreciated by the boxing world. Demetrius Andrade is a former world champion at junior middleweight and middleweight. However, he has mostly been avoided and ignored by the big names in the sport like Canelo Alvarez.

This is because his fighting style is not attractive and does not excite people who have to pay a hefty price to watch the big PPV events. Even if he manages to beat the young Benavidez, we doubt that it will push the big names to call him out and arrange a match. And this is also why we think that the Benavidez vs Andrade purse will not be as impressive either.

With this said, it is understandable if this main event does not excite you that much, it’s you and us together in this. But there is a solid undercard ahead of this bout and we have zero doubts that the event will not disappoint as a whole.