Published

30 seconds ago

on

SummerSlam 2023 Match Card: Who’s Fighting Who?

Just one sleep away from the action and we've got you covered on the WWE SummerSlam 2023 match card. A star-studded event from top to bottom, WWE is once again delivering with some of its best and most popular attractions for this weekend's WWE event. On top of the big names, we've got some big titles on the line, too.

Here, we'll give you all you need to know about the event. Who's fighting who? What's on the line? Why should you watch? We've got stats and persuasion on our side. There's a lot of action going on in the combat world for this weekend, but the SummerSlam 2023 card is looking like it'll be one of the most exciting events in recent memory.

SummerSlam 2023 Card – What's on the Line?

summerslam 2023 match card

Wales Roman Reigns during WWE Clash at the Castle, Cardiff 2022 (Karl Newton/SPP (Sport Press Photo)) (Photo by Karl Newton/SPP (Sport Press Pho/Sipa USA) – Photo by Icon sport

A lot of pride and a lot of titles are on the line for this weekend's action. Our main event will be a tribal combat match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. These two cousins will duke it out for the WWE universal championship. Additionally, we've got the world heavyweight championship on the line between Seth Rollins and the challenger, Finn Bálor. This WWE event offers much, much more though.

The WWE SummerSlam 2023 Match Card

Below, you'll find the entire WWE SummerSlam card for this weekend.

  • Main event: Roman Reigns (c) vs Jey Uso – undisputed universal championship
  • Co-main event: Seth Rollins (c) vs Finn Bálor – world heavyweight title
  • Asuka (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair – women's championship
  • Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre – intercontinental championship
  • LA Knight vs Sheamus vs vs Shinsuke Nakamura vs Otis vs Chad Gable vsTommaso Ciampa – SummerSlam Battle Royal
  • Brock Lesnar vs Cody Rhodes 
  • Ronda Rousey vs Shayna Baszler
  • Ricochet vs Logan Paul

As you can see, every name on the card is a big one. The WWE is really showing up and showing out to compete with events such as UFC on ESPN 50 and Nate Diaz vs Jake Paul.

