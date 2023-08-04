Ronda Rousey vs Shayna Baszler: Odds, Prediction and Fight Time at SummerSlam 

A strong friendship turned into a rivalry; two ex-best friends will fight it out with MMA rules at Saturday's SummerSlam 2023. Ronda Rousey vs Shayna Baszler will be the most personal match on the card that night. Who will win, and who will leave with their tail tucked between their legs?

Final Ronda Rousey vs Shayna Baszler Predictions for the Weekend

Ronda Rousey Preview:

Rousey had been a WWE Women's Tag Team Champion with Baszler, until the Money In the Bank match, where Shayna turned on her best friend. On the next episode of Raw, they brawled with each other once more after accusing each other. After one more brawl the week after that, Rousey declined a challenge from Shayna Baszler and decided to fight her at Summer Slam. Now we will be waiting to see how their real-life rivalry will affect their performance in the Ronda Rousey vs Shayna Baszler match.

Will This Be One of Rousey's WWE final matches?

Many expect this to be Ronda Rousey's goodbye, and her inevitable return to the UFC, but we don't have any confirmed information on that. Real feelings have surfaced for her, and it will be hard to fight her best friend with so many raw feelings out there.

We found out that the match will be MMA rules on the Raw before SummerSlam, and Rousey is one of the most important female figures in MMA history and has reached heights that Baszler never did in her career.

Shayna Baszler Preview:

Baszler has a promising WWE career in front of her, and if she beats Ronda Rousey, she can become invincible. Shayna isn't happy with where she is now compared to her long-term friend, and that sparked the hatred between the two. The SummerSlam will be her opportunity to shine, but will she take it?

Baszler's Motivation and Feelings on the Rivalry

Baszler and Rousey had a few brawls that showed the fans why they did this, and although we were surprised by the Tag Team Champions there have been many negative feelings in their friendship.

Shayna accused Rousey of “cutting the line” and not advancing through the proper levels like her in the WWE. In an interview, Baszler also admitted that she lived in Ronda's house for free just to be her sparring partner. We will see how their match will turn out, but both are one of the best in the Women's category right now, and it will be interesting to see how their feelings will affect them.

Ronda Rousey vs Shayna Baszler Showdown This Saturday

The most emotional fight that night of the 2023 SummerSlam will be Ronda Rousey vs Shayna Baszler. Two best friends on opposite sides of the ring, facing each other for the ultimate win. Ronda will be trying to defend her decisions and reputation, while Shayna will try to build her path separate from Rousey's name, and to do that, she had decided she must eliminate Rousey first. At the end of the day, both are great fighters, but we will be betting on Ronda Rousey to win this final brawl.