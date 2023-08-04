WWE

WWE SummerSlam 2023: Betting Odds for This Huge WWE Event

SummerSlam 2023 Match Card: Who's Fighting Who?

Ronda Rousey vs Shayna Baszler: Odds, Prediction and Fight Time at SummerSlam 

Ricochet vs Logan Paul: Odds, Prediction and Fight Time at SummerSlam 

Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar: Odds, Prediction and Fight Time at SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam 2023 Preview

WWE Tickets: SummerSlam 2023 Prices, Where to Buy and Why

WrestleMania Backlash 2023: When, Where, Who’s Fighting and How to Get Tickets

Wrestlemania 39 - Date, time and how to watch the 2023 show

Wrestlemania 39: What You Need To Know

Looking to make some bets for WWE SummerSlam 2023? You're in the right place. Here, we'll give you a link and some of the stats if you're wanting to make some last-minute bets for the professional wrestling action going on this weekend. We've got a lot of very fun matches to look forward to, along with a lot of titles on the line.

This event has all the makings for one of the best in recent memory for the WWE. Though they've been really busy and have put on some great shows, it feels like a lot will change after this event, making it one to remember for sometime and one that will be cemented into many legacies.

So, let's try to make some money off of it, huh? We'll take a quick look at the SummerSlam betting odds!

WWE SummerSlam 2023 Betting Odds

MyBookie has a pretty clear and concise way to bet on most of the matches for WWE SummerSlam 2023. The betting odds are all down below with the exception of the royal rumble match.

Roman Reigns -3000 

Jey Uso +800

Seth Rollins -120

Finn Baylor -120

Asuka -140

Bianca Belair +300

Charlotte Flair +175

Gunther -600

Drew McIntyre +350

Brock Lesnar +300

Cody Rhodes -500

Ronda Rousey +550

Shayna Baszler -1000

Logan Paul -400

Ricochet +250

There are your SummerSlam 2023 betting odds! It's looking like we've got some pretty clear favorites, particularly Roman Reigns and Shayna Baszler. But, the WWE wouldn't be where it is now without the avbility to shock the world while putting on a great show.

My wallet and I will tell you right now: there's no such thing as a safe bet, especially in sports. Bet with caution. But, if you were to do so, there are a lot of fun bets to make for  WWE SummerSlam 2023. A nice parlay to look at is Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar with an upset and then Logan Paul to cap off this three-leg bet.

But, your discretion and whatever bets your gut, heart and/or brain are telling you. Either way, just viewing this event should be a win. A cad like this seems to be flop-proof and it's built to compete with all of the other noise this weekend, what with UFC on ESPN 50 and Nate Diaz vs Jake Paul.

