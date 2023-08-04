WWE SummerSlam 2023: Betting Odds for This Huge WWE Event

Looking to make some bets for WWE SummerSlam 2023? You're in the right place. Here, we'll give you a link and some of the stats if you're wanting to make some last-minute bets for the professional wrestling action going on this weekend. We've got a lot of very fun matches to look forward to, along with a lot of titles on the line.

This event has all the makings for one of the best in recent memory for the WWE. Though they've been really busy and have put on some great shows, it feels like a lot will change after this event, making it one to remember for sometime and one that will be cemented into many legacies.

So, let's try to make some money off of it, huh? We'll take a quick look at the SummerSlam betting odds!

WWE SummerSlam 2023 Betting Odds

MyBookie has a pretty clear and concise way to bet on most of the matches for WWE SummerSlam 2023. The betting odds are all down below with the exception of the royal rumble match.

Roman Reigns -3000 Jey Uso +800 BET WITH MYBOOKIE Seth Rollins -120 Finn Baylor -120 BET WITH MYBOOKIE Asuka -140 Bianca Belair +300 Charlotte Flair +175 BET WITH MYBOOKIE Gunther -600 Drew McIntyre +350 BET WITH MYBOOKIE Brock Lesnar +300 Cody Rhodes -500 BET WITH MYBOOKIE Ronda Rousey +550 Shayna Baszler -1000 BET WITH MYBOOKIE Logan Paul -400 Ricochet +250 BET WITH MYBOOKIE

There are your SummerSlam 2023 betting odds! It's looking like we've got some pretty clear favorites, particularly Roman Reigns and Shayna Baszler. But, the WWE wouldn't be where it is now without the avbility to shock the world while putting on a great show.

My wallet and I will tell you right now: there's no such thing as a safe bet, especially in sports. Bet with caution. But, if you were to do so, there are a lot of fun bets to make for WWE SummerSlam 2023. A nice parlay to look at is Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar with an upset and then Logan Paul to cap off this three-leg bet.

But, your discretion and whatever bets your gut, heart and/or brain are telling you. Either way, just viewing this event should be a win. A cad like this seems to be flop-proof and it's built to compete with all of the other noise this weekend, what with UFC on ESPN 50 and Nate Diaz vs Jake Paul.