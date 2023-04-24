Worldwide

Who Won the Weekend? Gervonta, Not By UD Though

David Morrell Wants David Benavidez Next, We Say Yes Please

UFC Vegas 71: Results and Aftermath

Gervonta Davis Ryan Garcia Fight Top Takeaways

Fight Results: Tank Davis Rolls Over Ryan Garcia in Seven

UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs Blaydes LIVE Coverage and Round by Round Updates

Le’Veon Bell Beats JMX on Misfits Card

Floyd Schofield aka Kid Austin To Strut Stuff on Davis Garcia Card

Weighty Issues: Davis and Garcia Beat The Scale, Final Fight Night Prediction

Pavlovich vs Blaydes Odds: This One's Going to Be Close

Who Won the Weekend? Gervonta, Not By UD Though

It seems obvious, on surface, who won the weekend in the pro boxing sphere. Ah, but it’s not that simple. It can depend on one’s definition of “winning.” So, while my vote goes to Gervonta Davis, because he handled the talk and the walk impeccably, let’s check in with the whole NYF Squad for their thoughts:

Gayle Falkenthal, NYF West Coast Bureau Chief: Obvious answer aside, super middleweight David Morrell won the weekend. Morrell saved the snoozy undercard with a sensational first round knockout of late replacement Yamaguchi Falcao. Falcao was officially down twice but the initial knockdown was missed when Falcao was held up by the ropes. Falcao was face down on the canvas at 2:22 of the round.

Morrell made a statement in front of a massive audience, but the only person he cared about was top contender David Benavidez sitting ringside. While Gervonta Davis scored a signifcant victory, he's already a star. Morrell's stock made the biggest gains. The Cuban native fights with his country's tactical intelligence married to aggressive Mexican style. Morrell also used his platform and ring outfit to advocate for autism awareness. I'm officially on the Morrell hype train.

David Morrell Jr outgunned Yamaguchi Falcao and delivered a dramatic finish for fans. Photo: Esther LIn, Showtime Boxing

David Morrell Jr outgunned Yamaguchi Falcao and got Gayle’s vote for Who Won the Weekend! Photo: Esther Lin Showtime Boxing

Ryan O’Hara, writer: Gervonta won the weekend. He was himself. Not to be a braggart, but I said the body shot was coming!

Honorable Mentions: David Morrell saved the undercard especially after Rosado-Melikuziev II, which should have been billed as “Bek2Sleep” (for the fans at least).

Joe Cordina is a world champion again.

Chief Keef was a great addition to the pre-fight festivities, though this was my first time listening to any of his music.

Dishonorable Mentions: After scoring the Cordina-Rakhimov fight for Rakhimov, you would think judge Alex Levin was the one with swollen eyes. Terrible score but not to worry he’ll get rewarded for being terrible.

Lucas Ketelle, writer, talent scout: It was Gervonta. The world watched and he did what he needed to do. Cordina should get an honorable mention – but I feel like only a select few saw, which matters.

James Lupton, writer: Tank won the weekend, we all know that. So, I’m going to focus on who else won the weekend and as I’ve spent the last week in Rzeszów, Poland I have to say Lukaz Rozanski.

The new WBC Bridgerweight champion is 15-0, 14 KOs. His fans came out in force to see him overcome Alen Babic.  It was a bout that was never going to set the world alight with technical brilliance but it did excite the fans in attendance. The Polish crowd were on their feet for the entirety of the bout, or should I say round, and they were ecstatic with the victory.

Marquis Johns, writer:  My weekend winner is my favorite shot in boxing, the body shot. It's a shot no one sees coming and when it lands as it did on Ryan Garcia courtesy of Gervonta Davis, it's a game-ender.

David Morrell flatlined a guy and Lukasz Romansky beat Alen Babic to become the new Bridgerweight champion of the world, but all we'll remember for a minute is Ryan Garcia shaking in his head in pain following a punch that even David himself thought wasn't the last he'd throw.

Editor/publisher Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the thought to be impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live since 2017. He now does work for PROBOX TV, the first truly global boxing network.

