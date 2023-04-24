Who Won the Weekend? Gervonta, Not By UD Though

It seems obvious, on surface, who won the weekend in the pro boxing sphere. Ah, but it’s not that simple. It can depend on one’s definition of “winning.” So, while my vote goes to Gervonta Davis, because he handled the talk and the walk impeccably, let’s check in with the whole NYF Squad for their thoughts:

Gayle Falkenthal, NYF West Coast Bureau Chief: Obvious answer aside, super middleweight David Morrell won the weekend. Morrell saved the snoozy undercard with a sensational first round knockout of late replacement Yamaguchi Falcao. Falcao was officially down twice but the initial knockdown was missed when Falcao was held up by the ropes. Falcao was face down on the canvas at 2:22 of the round.

Morrell made a statement in front of a massive audience, but the only person he cared about was top contender David Benavidez sitting ringside. While Gervonta Davis scored a signifcant victory, he's already a star. Morrell's stock made the biggest gains. The Cuban native fights with his country's tactical intelligence married to aggressive Mexican style. Morrell also used his platform and ring outfit to advocate for autism awareness. I'm officially on the Morrell hype train.

Ryan O’Hara, writer: Gervonta won the weekend. He was himself. Not to be a braggart, but I said the body shot was coming!

Honorable Mentions: David Morrell saved the undercard especially after Rosado-Melikuziev II, which should have been billed as “Bek2Sleep” (for the fans at least).

Joe Cordina is a world champion again.

Chief Keef was a great addition to the pre-fight festivities, though this was my first time listening to any of his music.

Dishonorable Mentions: After scoring the Cordina-Rakhimov fight for Rakhimov, you would think judge Alex Levin was the one with swollen eyes. Terrible score but not to worry he’ll get rewarded for being terrible.

Lucas Ketelle, writer, talent scout: It was Gervonta. The world watched and he did what he needed to do. Cordina should get an honorable mention – but I feel like only a select few saw, which matters.

James Lupton, writer: Tank won the weekend, we all know that. So, I’m going to focus on who else won the weekend and as I’ve spent the last week in Rzeszów, Poland I have to say Lukaz Rozanski.

The new WBC Bridgerweight champion is 15-0, 14 KOs. His fans came out in force to see him overcome Alen Babic. It was a bout that was never going to set the world alight with technical brilliance but it did excite the fans in attendance. The Polish crowd were on their feet for the entirety of the bout, or should I say round, and they were ecstatic with the victory.

Marquis Johns, writer: My weekend winner is my favorite shot in boxing, the body shot. It's a shot no one sees coming and when it lands as it did on Ryan Garcia courtesy of Gervonta Davis, it's a game-ender.

David Morrell flatlined a guy and Lukasz Romansky beat Alen Babic to become the new Bridgerweight champion of the world, but all we'll remember for a minute is Ryan Garcia shaking in his head in pain following a punch that even David himself thought wasn't the last he'd throw.