Which of the Super Middleweight Champions Will Daniel Jacobs Be Targeting When Boxing Returns?

After 39 fights, the only middleweights to have beaten Daniel Jacobs since he turned pro are Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

That is an impressive resumé and one that would surely see the Brooklyn brawler challenge for gold upon boxing’s return, however, it appears increasingly likely that he will campaign in the super middleweight division instead.

Jacobs’ manager, Keith Connolly, told ESPN that his man will ‘most likely’ take the step up in weight when he makes his proposed return to the ring in November – probably in a fight held in New York. There has been no indication of who his opponent will be, but expect a straightforward ‘tune-up’ bout for Jacobs ahead of what is likely to be a hectic 2021.

Gabriel Rosado is one possible contender. He continues to call out Jacobs, suggesting he has ‘lots of flaws’ in his armory and that he is more ‘hype’ than the real deal. The 33-year-old responded by calling Rosado ‘a little weasel’.

It would certainly be an interesting fight given that their bad blood is a long time in the making, and a potential catchweight bout between the Philly native and Jacobs at Madison Square Center certainly makes a lot of sense – both are on Eddie Hearn’s Matchbook Boxing team too. Assuming Jacobs gets past the skilled but limited Rosado, he will be eyeing a world title fight next year at the 168lb mark, so which of the reigning champions represents his most likely opponent?

Caleb Plant

There has been a planet of trash talk between these two, with Jacobs naming Plant as the ‘weakest’ of the current super middleweight champions. The 27-year-old known as ‘Sweet Hands’ has a perfect 20-0 record, but there aren’t many big names on the IBF champion’s list of scalps and so he will be looking for a major victory to enhance his own claims for a world title contest.

Jacobs claims that Plant has flaws and hasn’t been tested in his young career to date, and the only major stumbling block is the bad blood between their respective promoters Al Haymon and Hearn.

Callum Smith

A bout between the WBA champion and Canelo was so heavily rumored that the sportsbooks had already priced up the fight, making Callum Smith a long +250 underdog in the bookmakers’ super-middleweight betting boxing odds. Alvarez, unsurprisingly, was a red-hot -164 favorite.

For one reason or another, that contest was never agreed and so now Smith, in particular, will be looking for a big bout to kick off his 2021. The Brit will be hoping for a blockbuster show on home soil, and so the question will be whether Jacobs – who typically fights out of NYC and who has ever boxed outside of North America – wants to travel.

Billy Joe Saunders

Another Brit who has been unable to make a fight with Canelo happen, Billy Joe Saunders made his US debut in his last outing – defending his WBO strap with an eleventh-round knockout of Marcelo Esteban Coceres.

The southpaw has some impressive names on his resumé, including David Lemieux, Willie Monroe Jr, and Chris Eubank Jr, but he would be a good opponent for Jacobs based upon his technical style.

David Benavidez

In the same interview in which he slammed Plant, Jacobs did herald David Benavidez as the best in the super middleweight business. The 23-year-old has also spoken of his desire to knock Plant down from his pedestal – he hasn’t made many friends in the fight game, and so a contest against Jacobs might be put on the backburner.

Whatever happens, it surely won’t be long before the ‘Miracle Man’ is writing the next historic chapter in his career.